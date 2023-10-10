The Duchess of Edinburgh visits Ethiopia

This week, The Duchess of Edinburgh, as Global Ambassador for the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness (IAPB), is visiting Ethiopia to celebrate the transformative work of the international eye care charity Orbis, and participate in national World Sight Day festivities.

Earlier this week, at the request of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, The Duchess of Edinburgh travelled to Tigray.

Here, Her Royal Highness saw the work of UNICEF in the region, in response to the devastating and far-reaching impact of conflict related sexual violence (CRSV), and gender-based violence.

The Duchess has championed the Prevention of Sexual Violence in Conflict Initiative (PSVI), and survivors of CRSV, for a number of years, and has travelled widely to bear witness to their testimonies.

The Duchess of Edinburgh visited Sabacare IDP Camp, which has a population of over 16,000 Internally Displaced Persons, the majority of whom are women and girls. Her Royal Highness spent time hearing about the ongoing challenges they face and the specialised help they receive from trained UNICEF supported workers before joining them for some skilled sewing activities.

The Duchess also visited a child friendly space in the camp, where children have a safe place to play, learn and thrive.

At Ayder Hospital’s One Stop Centre (OSC) for survivors of gender-based violence, Her Royal Highness heard about the range of medical and counselling treatments that have aided hundreds of women in the midst of the humanitarian crisis, before visiting the Women’s Development Centre; a charity that equips vulnerable women, many of whom are survivors of conflict related sexual violence, with skills to help them lead an independent life with secure employment.