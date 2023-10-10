Buckingham Palace
|Printable version
The Duchess of Edinburgh visits Ethiopia
This week, The Duchess of Edinburgh, as Global Ambassador for the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness (IAPB), is visiting Ethiopia to celebrate the transformative work of the international eye care charity Orbis, and participate in national World Sight Day festivities.
Earlier this week, at the request of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, The Duchess of Edinburgh travelled to Tigray.
Here, Her Royal Highness saw the work of UNICEF in the region, in response to the devastating and far-reaching impact of conflict related sexual violence (CRSV), and gender-based violence.
The Duchess has championed the Prevention of Sexual Violence in Conflict Initiative (PSVI), and survivors of CRSV, for a number of years, and has travelled widely to bear witness to their testimonies.
The Duchess of Edinburgh visited Sabacare IDP Camp, which has a population of over 16,000 Internally Displaced Persons, the majority of whom are women and girls. Her Royal Highness spent time hearing about the ongoing challenges they face and the specialised help they receive from trained UNICEF supported workers before joining them for some skilled sewing activities.
The Duchess also visited a child friendly space in the camp, where children have a safe place to play, learn and thrive.
At Ayder Hospital’s One Stop Centre (OSC) for survivors of gender-based violence, Her Royal Highness heard about the range of medical and counselling treatments that have aided hundreds of women in the midst of the humanitarian crisis, before visiting the Women’s Development Centre; a charity that equips vulnerable women, many of whom are survivors of conflict related sexual violence, with skills to help them lead an independent life with secure employment.
Original article link: https://www.royal.uk/news-and-activity/2023-10-09/the-duchess-of-edinburgh-visits-ethiopia-0
Latest News from
Buckingham Palace
The Prince and Princess of Wales celebrate the work of diverse community groups in Cardiff04/10/2023 13:25:00
To celebrate the 75th anniversary of the arrival of the HMT Empire Windrush to the UK and mark the start of Black History Month, The Prince and Princess of Wales have visited Cardiff to meet members of the Windrush generation and celebrate the work of diverse community groups in the area.
The Duke of Edinburgh visits Turkey29/09/2023 10:10:00
The Duke of Edinburgh has been in Turkey this week, meeting young people taking part in The Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award programme, which currently has over over 8,000 participants across 34 provinces.
500 Words 2023 launched at Buckingham Palace29/09/2023 09:10:00
500 Words - the BBC's annual writing competition for children - launched this year's search for creative storytellers aged five to 11 with a message from The Queen herself.
The Princess of Wales visits Streets of Growth20/09/2023 16:25:00
The Princess of Wales has visited Streets of Growth, a not-for-profit youth intervention charity in east London which is working to transform the lives of young people at risk of becoming trapped in a cycle of isolation, exploitation, violence and criminality.
Prince of Wales discusses suicide prevention in construction industry14/09/2023 09:20:00
Prince William visited a construction site in West London to discuss the prevalence of suicide in the construction industry, and highlight the crucial need to focus on prevention, rather than crisis management, when it comes to mental health support.
The King and Queen will undertake a State Visit to France07/09/2023 14:20:00
The King and Queen will undertake a State Visit to France, from Wednesday 20th to Friday 22nd September 2023.
The Queen joins a Poetry Together recital and tea party30/08/2023 13:10:00
Her Majesty The Queen has join children and their grandparents for a ‘Poetry Together’ recital and tea party at Fielding Primary School in Ealing, London.
Further Military Appointments for Members of the Royal Family14/08/2023 10:15:00
Following His Majesty’s Accession, The King is pleased to announce further military appointments for working Members of the Royal Family. The new appointments will continue to reflect the close relationship between the Armed Forces and the Royal Family in His Majesty’s reign.