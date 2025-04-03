Buckingham Palace
The Duchess of Edinburgh visits Race Against Dementia research laboratory
The Duchess of Edinburgh has visited a dementia research laboratory in Edinburgh which was founded by charity Race Against Dementia.
As Royal Patron, Her Royal Highness visited the charity’s laboratory in Edinburgh Neuroscience where she had the opportunity to witness the groundbreaking research in action.
Race Against Dementia was founded by Formula 1 former driver Sir Jackie Stewart following the dementia diagnosis of his wife Helen. The charity funds early-career researchers to accelerate progress towards a cure for dementia.
During the visit, The Duchess met researchers involved with the charity, including Dr Claire Durrant and her team who are currently investigating the causes and consequences of synapse loss in Alzheimer’s disease.
