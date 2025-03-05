The Duchess of Edinburgh visits The Queen's Own Yeomanry in Cumbria

The Duchess has visited troops of The Queen's Own Yeomanry at Warcop Training Centre in Cumbria, where she watched a training exercise.

Created in 1971, The Queen’s Own Yeomanry is a light cavalry regiment in the Army Reserve. Its role involves operating in front of other forces to gather intelligence on the enemy and the environment.

The regiment use high-tech weaponry, thermal imaging equipment, and the latest digital battlefield communications systems to undertake these job roles.

Her Royal Highness had the opportunity to meet and speak to reservists of The Queen’s Own Yeomanry and gain insight into their work.