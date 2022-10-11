The Duchess of Gloucester visits Greenwich & Bexley Community Hospice

During Hospice Care Week, The Duchess of Gloucester visited Greenwich & Bexley Community Hospice where she met patients, and long-serving staff and volunteers.

Taking place between 10-14 October, Hospice Care Week is an annual celebration to raise awareness of the important role of hospice care nationwide.

At the Abbey Wood based hospice, The Duchess of Gloucester took the opportunity to thank staff for their commitment to the hospice, speaking to some of the specialist doctors, nurses, healthcare workers and rehabilitation staff who provide expert, around the clock care to 3,000 patients every year.

Her Royal Highness also spoke to patients on the inpatient ward and their families and heard their stories about the care and support they have received from the hospice team.

Greenwich & Bexley Community Hospice is a local charity dedicated to providing free, high-quality palliative care and support to local people who have been diagnosed with a terminal illness, their families and professional carers.

During the visit, The Duchess planted a tree in the hospice’s grounds in memory of the late Queen Elizabeth as part of The Queen’s Canopy Project, which aims to improve our shared environment by planting trees across the globe.

Following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth, The Queen’s Green Canopy (QGC) initiative will be extended to the end of March 2023 to give people the opportunity to plant trees in memoriam to honour Her Majesty.