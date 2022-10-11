Buckingham Palace
|Printable version
The Duchess of Gloucester visits Greenwich & Bexley Community Hospice
During Hospice Care Week, The Duchess of Gloucester visited Greenwich & Bexley Community Hospice where she met patients, and long-serving staff and volunteers.
Taking place between 10-14 October, Hospice Care Week is an annual celebration to raise awareness of the important role of hospice care nationwide.
At the Abbey Wood based hospice, The Duchess of Gloucester took the opportunity to thank staff for their commitment to the hospice, speaking to some of the specialist doctors, nurses, healthcare workers and rehabilitation staff who provide expert, around the clock care to 3,000 patients every year.
Her Royal Highness also spoke to patients on the inpatient ward and their families and heard their stories about the care and support they have received from the hospice team.
Greenwich & Bexley Community Hospice is a local charity dedicated to providing free, high-quality palliative care and support to local people who have been diagnosed with a terminal illness, their families and professional carers.
During the visit, The Duchess planted a tree in the hospice’s grounds in memory of the late Queen Elizabeth as part of The Queen’s Canopy Project, which aims to improve our shared environment by planting trees across the globe.
Following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth, The Queen’s Green Canopy (QGC) initiative will be extended to the end of March 2023 to give people the opportunity to plant trees in memoriam to honour Her Majesty.
Original article link: https://www.royal.uk/duchess-gloucester-visits-greenwich-bexley-community-hospice
Latest News from
Buckingham Palace
The King and The Queen Consort visit Dunfermline and Edinburgh04/10/2022 13:05:00
Their Majesties celebrated Dunfermline’s new City status, and met members of Scotland’s South Asian communities to thank them for their contribution to national life during their first visit to Scotland since the end of Royal Mourning.
The State Funeral and Committal Service for Her Majesty The Queen15/09/2022 15:15:00
His Majesty The King and the Royal Family wish to send their sincere gratitude for the messages of condolence received from around the world.
Order of Service for the Reception of the Coffin at the Lying-in-State for Her Majesty The Queen14/09/2022 15:20:00
The King and The Queen Consort visit Northern Ireland14/09/2022 09:10:00
The King and The Queen Consort visited Northern Ireland as part of Their Majesties’ programme of visits across the regions.
The King and The Queen Consort visit Scotland13/09/2022 09:15:00
At the Palace of Holyroodhouse, Their Majesties were welcomed by a Guard of Honour, formed by the Royal Regiment of Scotland.
Order of Service for a Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Her Majesty The Queen12/09/2022 11:05:00
Read the Order of Service for a Service of Thanksgiving for the Life of Her Majesty The Queen at St Giles' Cathedral, Edinburgh
Members of The Royal Family will attend the Commonwealth Games25/07/2022 14:10:00
Members of the Royal Family will attend Birmingham 2022, the XXII Commonwealth Games, between Thursday 28th July and Monday 8th August 2022.
The Earl and Countess of Wessex visit The Republic of Cyprus21/06/2022 13:20:00
Throughout their visit, The Earl and Countess of Wessex celebrated the ties of friendship between the United Kingdom and Cyprus, as fellow members of the Commonwealth. Their Royal Highnesses will also show their support for British Forces based on the island.