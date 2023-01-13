Buckingham Palace
The Duchess of Gloucester visits Turn2Us in Dagenham
As Patron of Turn2Us, The Duchess of Gloucester visited the charity in Dagenham to find out more about their work in the Borough.
Her Royal Highness has been Patron of the charity for 20 years, which works to provide practical help to people who are struggling financially, and have recently embarked on a 10-year project with Barking & Dagenham Council.
During the visit, The Duchess met representatives from the Charity and the Council to hear more about this new 10-year programme.
Her Royal Highness was also taken on a tour of the building by three apprentices who lead on the London Borough of Barking and Dagenham Youth Forum.
The Youth Forum is comprised of 13 to 19 year olds elected by peers in schools and youth groups, and is one the local organisations that are working with Turn2Us during this project.
The Duchess was also able to meet the other partner organisations; Kingsley Hall Church and Community Centre, Marks Gate Relief Project, Future MOLDS Communities (FMC), Citizen’s Advice Barking & Dagenham and Mums on a mission.
Together these organisations will help Turn2Us to identify and support those who need it most through its range of programmes.
