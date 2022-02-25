Buckingham Palace
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will visit the Caribbean
Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will undertake official visits to the Realms of Belize, Jamaica and The Bahamas on behalf of Her Majesty The Queen on the occasion of the Platinum Jubilee.
The visits will take place between Saturday 19th March and Saturday 26th March. The Royal tour begins in Belize where Their Royal Highnesses will visit historic Mayan sites and celebrate the rich culture of the Garifuna community as well as exploring the country’s biodiversity.
The Duke and Duchess will then travel to Jamaica where their visit will include engaging with the Jamaican Defence Force and celebrating the seminal legacy of Bob Marley and other ground-breaking Jamaican musicians alongside some of tomorrow’s stars.
The Duke and Duchess’ visit will end in The Bahamas where they will spend time with communities across a number of islands and experience a world famous junkanoo parade. The response to COVID-19 will also feature in The Duke and Duchess’ programme.
Their Royal Highnesses are keen to understand more about the impact that the pandemic has had across the Caribbean, and how communities have pulled together to respond to the challenges they have faced. Throughout their visit, The Duke and Duchess will take the opportunity to commemorate Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee.
Their programme will also touch on a number of themes that are close to Their Royal Highnesses’ hearts and a key focus of their work with The Royal Foundation, including The Earthshot Prize, mental health and the importance of early childhood to lifelong outcomes.
As with previous overseas visits, The Duke and Duchess have asked that this tour allows them to meet as many local people as possible. Over the course of their time in the Caribbean, Their Royal Highnesses will meet a wide variety of groups, including children, young people and families, frontline workers, service personnel, leaders from government, business and the charity sector as well as inspiring conservationists, and the early years workforce.
Their Royal Highnesses are very much looking forward to the visit, which will be their first joint official overseas tour since the onset of COVID-19 in 2020.
Original article link: https://www.royal.uk/duke-and-duchess-cambridge-will-visit-caribbean
