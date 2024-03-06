Buckingham Palace
The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh visit Staffordshire
A day of engagements in the West Midlands focussed on local community resources and young people.
Their Royal Highesses’ day began with a visit to The Right Stuff Project, which was founded in 2009 to tackle youth crime and anti-social behaviour.
The Duke and Duchess met volunteers, coaches, and participating boxers. His Royal Highness also joined in a boxing drill with some of the young trainees.
At Staffordshire Police Headquarters, The Duke and Duchess met cadets taking part in various training activities, including first aid, forensic elimination and radio communication.
At Rising Brook Community Church, The Duke and Duchess saw first hand the positive impact the organisation is having on the local community.
Their Royal Highnesses spoke to those who have benefited from the community classes, helped members of the foodbank prepare food for distribution and joined a virtual reality experience which supports young people to make informed decisions around gang and knife crime.
