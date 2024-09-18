The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester visit Northern Ireland

From Friday 13th to Sunday 15th September, The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester were in Northern Ireland to meet members of the community and celebrate their work locally.

At the Ulster Folk Museum, Their Royal Highnesses heard more about their celebration and preservation of everyday traditions. The museum are celebrating their 60th anniversary.

The Duke of Gloucester later visited the Railway Preservation Society at Whitehead Railway Museum. During the visit, His Royal Highness launched steam locomotive No.171 Slieve Gullion back into traffic for the first time in 22 years.

His Royal Highness also saw environmental improvement efforts at Granville Eco Park, a food waste processing plant, and Donaghmore Horticultural Society, which works to improve environmental displays in the local area.

Meanwhile, The Duchess saw the positive impact of volunteers on a tour of Emmanuel Church’s Food Pantry.

Her Royal Highness also met a group of young people with additional needs, who are receiving support from the Live Life Well-Being Centre.

Together, Their Royal Highnesses also met performers at the Northern Ireland Opera.