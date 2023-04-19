Buckingham Palace
|Printable version
The Duke of Edinburgh attends a Coronation Big Lunch at Westminster Abbey
The Big Lunch was hosted by the Dean of Westminster, and brought together faith leaders to share friendship and food.
Held in the Cloisters at Westminster Abbey, The Duke of Edinburgh was also joined by the Archbishop of Canterbury and Dame Prue Leith for the special pre-Coronation event.
Sharing things we have in common, especially food, are an important focus of The Big Lunch initiative. His Royal Highness arrived at the event with a spinach, broad bean and tarragon quiche that had been baked in the Buckingham Palace kitchen.
The quiche is a recipe recommended by His Majesty The King and Her Majesty The Queen Consort for sharing tables at Coronation Big Lunches across the UK on the weekend.
His Royal Highness had the chance to meet and find out more about what is being planned and how people from different faiths and backgrounds will be coming together.
Guests were treated to delicious food from the Coronation celebration sharing table including the Coronation quiche and a specially designed Coronation Menu from the Abbey.
The Big Lunch was an idea started by the Eden Project in 2009, made possible by The National Lottery that has been supported by patron Her Majesty The Queen Consort since 2013.
The Coronation Big Lunch will form a central part of the celebrations for His Majesty The King and Her Majesty The Queen Consort’s Coronation Weekend between 6-8 May. By bringing neighbours, communities and the nation together in celebration, the Coronation Big Lunch will help people make new connections and friends where they live, raising community spirits as part of this historic occasion.
Original article link: https://www.royal.uk/duke-edinburgh-attends-coronation-big-lunch-westminster-abbey
