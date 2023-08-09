The Duke of Edinburgh celebrates the opening of Edinburgh International Festival

The Duke of Edinburgh, as Patron, has joined musicians and artists to celebrate the opening of this year’s Edinburgh International Festival.

The Festival was established in the aftermath of the Second World War as a cultural event to bring together audiences and artists from around the world, each year offers a programme featuring the finest performers and ensembles from the worlds of dance, opera, music and theatre.

The Duke met the Festival’s Director, Nicola Benedetti, who performed at St Giles Cathedral for the National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication to mark Their Majesties’ Coronation.

His Royal Highness also attended the Festival’s Opening Concert - Buddha Passion.

On Sunday, The Duke visited Princes Street Garden, where His Royal Highness met young musicians from the National Youth Brass Bands of Scotland.

The Duke later watched a performance by the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland’s GRIT Orchestra, which celebrates Scotland’s diverse musical landscape by incorporating musicians representing the different genres of folk, jazz and classical.