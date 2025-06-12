The Duke of Edinburgh marks 100 Years of Elstree Studios

The Duke of Edinburgh has visited Elstree Studios in Borehamwood, Hertfordshire, as they commence their centenary celebrations.

World famous as the home of cinematic icons such as Star Wars and Indiana Jones, Elstree Studios is one of Britain's oldest and most prestigious film and television studios.

First visiting the set of BBC1's serial drama EastEnders, The Duke met the show's Executive Producer Ben Wadey and Senior Production Manager Rona McKendrick, before being greeted by two of EastEnders longest serving actors, Michelle Collins (who plays Cindy Beale) and Adam Woodyatt (who plays Ian Beale).

His Royal Highness also visited behind the scenes facilities and the set of production, The Thomas Crown Affair, scheduled for release in 2027.

The Duke's tour concluded by meeting staff and learning more about of the history of the studios. His Royal Highness spoke about the important contribution the creative industries make in the UK, before unveiling a plaque marking his visit and Elstree’s centenary.