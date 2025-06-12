Buckingham Palace
|Printable version
The Duke of Edinburgh marks 100 Years of Elstree Studios
The Duke of Edinburgh has visited Elstree Studios in Borehamwood, Hertfordshire, as they commence their centenary celebrations.
World famous as the home of cinematic icons such as Star Wars and Indiana Jones, Elstree Studios is one of Britain's oldest and most prestigious film and television studios.
First visiting the set of BBC1's serial drama EastEnders, The Duke met the show's Executive Producer Ben Wadey and Senior Production Manager Rona McKendrick, before being greeted by two of EastEnders longest serving actors, Michelle Collins (who plays Cindy Beale) and Adam Woodyatt (who plays Ian Beale).
His Royal Highness also visited behind the scenes facilities and the set of production, The Thomas Crown Affair, scheduled for release in 2027.
The Duke's tour concluded by meeting staff and learning more about of the history of the studios. His Royal Highness spoke about the important contribution the creative industries make in the UK, before unveiling a plaque marking his visit and Elstree’s centenary.
Original article link: https://www.royal.uk/news-and-activity/2025-06-11/the-duke-of-edinburgh-marks-100-years-of-elstree-studios
Latest News from
Buckingham Palace
The Queen celebrates 30 years of The Women's Prize for Fiction12/06/2025 11:10:00
The Queen joined shortlisted authors and former winners yesterday to celebrate the 30th anniversary of The Women's Prize for Fiction at Bedford Square, ahead of tomorrow's award ceremony.
The King and Queen visit Canada29/05/2025 09:20:00
On 26th and 27th May, The King and Queen were in Canada for an official visit to Ottawa, the nation’s capital, to deliver the Speech from the Throne and formally open the 45th Parliament. This marks His Majesty's first Canadian visit as Sovereign.
The Princess Royal visits Liverpool28/05/2025 14:15:00
Following the terrible incident during Liverpool's FC's Premier League title parade on Monday, The Princess Royal has visited the Royal Liverpool University Hospital to thank nurses, consultants and paramedics, as well as representatives from Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service and the football club, after 47 people were injured.
The Duchess of Edinburgh visits Barleylands Farm15/05/2025 10:25:00
The Duchess of Edinburgh has visited Barleylands in Essex, to mark 40 years of agricultural education.
The King and Queen celebrate art and conservation at the Elephant Family's 'Wonders of the Wild'15/05/2025 09:25:00
The King and Queen, as Joint Presidents, have attended the Elephant Family’s ‘Wonders of the Wild’ event at Kew Gardens, to celebrate art and conservation.
The King has shared an Easter message to all who celebrate.17/04/2025 09:15:00
One of the puzzles of our humanity is how we are capable of both great cruelty and great kindness.
The Duchess of Edinburgh attends the Sovereign's Parade at Sandhurst16/04/2025 14:20:00
On behalf of His Majesty The King, The Duchess of Edinburgh has taken the salute at the Sovereign’s Parade at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst.
The Duchess of Edinburgh visits Race Against Dementia research laboratory03/04/2025 10:20:00
The Duchess of Edinburgh has visited a dementia research laboratory in Edinburgh which was founded by charity Race Against Dementia.