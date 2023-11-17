The Duke of Edinburgh visits the Asia Pacific

This week, The Duke of Edinburgh is visiting the Asia Pacific. Read more about His Royal Highness's time in the region.

16th November: Auckland, New Zealand

The Duke of Edinburgh has begun his visit to the Asia Pacific!

His Royal Highness, in his role of Global Patron of the International Award, was officially welcomed to Aotearoa during a Mihi Whakatau at Bluelight in Auckland.

Celebrating 60 years of The Duke of Edinburgh’s Hillary Award, His Royal Highness met Award participants as they completed a range of activities, including high ropes, camp skills, and adventurous journey planning.

Later in the day, The Duke met 40 young trainees on The Spirit of New Zealand – His Royal Highness previously completed his own Gold Award on its sister ship The Spirit of Adventure, and spoke to the young trainees about their experience on the ship.

The Spirit of Adventure Trust, an organisation dedicated to developing leadership skills, courage, and resilience is also celebrating their 50th anniversary!