The Duke of Edinburgh visits Turkey
The Duke of Edinburgh has been in Turkey this week, meeting young people taking part in The Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award programme, which currently has over over 8,000 participants across 34 provinces.
Istanbul
His Royal Highness joined an Award Ceremony held at the British Consulate in Istanbul where he presented 38 participants with their Gold Award - the highest level of achievement in the international programme.
A Garden Party was held to mark both the Royal Visit and the 20th anniverary of the Award in Turkey. The International Award for Young People-Türkiye is rapidly expanding its scope, with growing interest in exploring the benefits of non-formal education and the role it can play in developing skills such as resilience, confidence, communication and problem solving.
At Kabataş High School, The Duke of Edinburgh heard first-hand about the experiences of students taking part in the programme, as they spoke to him about the projects they’ve undertaken, the challenges they’ve faced and the lessons they’ve learnt.
The Duke took time out from Awards events to visit the Basilica Cistern - one of Istanbul's most spectacular museums. Built in the 6th century by Byzantine Emperor Justinian I, it served as a water reservoir for the Great Palace.
The British Consulate in Istanbul hosted a reception at which the Duke spoke to leading figures from the Turkish business and education sectors.
Ankara
The Duke was welcomed to Ankara by President Erdogan before laying at wreath at Anitkabir, the mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, founder of the Turkish Republic.
His Royal Highness visited an award-winning project at Hacettepe: a building constructed of eco- concrete made from re-cycled construction waste.
The Duke attended a reception to mark the 40th Anniversary of the Chevening Scholarship programme. Of all the UK scholarships on offer to international students, Chevening is one of the most prestigious and competitive.
As well as offering fully-funded master’s degrees, it is a unique opportunity for the next generation of leaders, influencers, and decision-makers to develop a relationship with the UK that will grow throughout their careers.
