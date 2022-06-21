Buckingham Palace
|Printable version
The Earl and Countess of Wessex visit The Republic of Cyprus
About the visit
Throughout their visit, The Earl and Countess of Wessex celebrated the ties of friendship between the United Kingdom and Cyprus, as fellow members of the Commonwealth. Their Royal Highnesses will also show their support for British Forces based on the island.
This is The Earl and Countess of Wessex's first official visit to The Republic of Cyprus.
Day One
On their first day in Cyprus, The Earl and Countess attended a reception, hosted by the British High Commission in Cyprus, to celebrate The Queen's birthday and the Platinum Jubilee. Their Royal Highnesses met representatives from across the British Cypriot community.
Original article link: https://www.royal.uk/earl-and-countess-wessex-visit-republic-cyprus
