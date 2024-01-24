Chatham House
The economic case for a Gaza ceasefire
EXPERT COMMENT
The risk of regional escalation means that the Gulf Arab states should do more to push for a ceasefire, not only for humanitarian reasons, but for their economic self-interest.
The Gaza war has exacted a devastating human toll, above all on the Palestinian civilian population of the territory. More than 25,000 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces and 90% of the population is displaced from their homes.
It has also caused extensive economic damage, not only to Gaza and the West Bank, but also to neighbouring countries and to Israel itself. There are powerful political and humanitarian arguments for a ceasefire, to which a strong case arising from economic self-interest can be added.
This applies not only to countries such as Jordan and Egypt, whose already vulnerable economies have been hit hard, but also to the major Gulf Arab states, which will be called upon to finance a large part of the reconstruction and recovery costs.
Click here to continue reading the full version of this Expert Comment on the Chatham House website.
Original article link: https://www.chathamhouse.org/2024/01/economic-case-gaza-ceasefire
