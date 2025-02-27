Chatham House
|Printable version
The economics of the new Monroe Doctrine
EXPERT COMMENT
President Trump’s actions seem to indicate a hemispheric US foreign policy emerging. There is a bleak logic behind that approach.
By announcing his territorial ambitions in Canada, Greenland and the Panama Canal, President Donald Trump seems to have breathed life back into the Monroe Doctrine of 1823. That was the first time the US asserted its right to unrestrained autonomy within the Western Hemisphere. President James Monroe declared that Washington would take any interference in the hemisphere by other great powers as an ‘unfriendly disposition toward the United States’. Are you listening, China?
Hemispheric policy is nothing new to Trump’s circle. Project 2025, the Trump-friendly set of ideas about US governance published last year, envisaged ‘re-hemisphering’ supply chains as both a requirement of US economic security, and a way to support economic activity in ‘parts of the Americas in need of growth and stabilization’.
John Bolton, in his capacity as National Security Advisor during Trump’s first term, made the point more bluntly in a 2019 speech when he declared that ‘the Monroe doctrine is alive and well’.
Click here to continue reading the full version of this Expert Comment on the Chatham House website.
Original article link: https://www.chathamhouse.org/2025/02/economics-new-monroe-doctrine
|RESEARCH
|EXPERTS
|EVENTS
|MEMBERSHIP
|ACADEMY
|ABOUT
Latest News from
Chatham House
It’s not too late for the US to back Ukraine – for its own benefit25/02/2025 09:20:00
To the Trump administration, pleasing Russia looks like it solves major problems. But experience shows that those who try, live to regret it.
German election: Far-right firewall weakens as immigration concerns take centre stage24/02/2025 12:20:00
With Alternative für Deutschland (AfD) on the rise, frontrunner Friedrich Merz’s attempts to outflank the far right on migration are ignoring the real solutions to Germany’s problems.
The unpromising future of Japan–South Korea–US trilateral cooperation21/02/2025 12:20:00
The Trump administration’s approach to its alliances has shaken Europe. Indo-Pacific partners also have cause to be worried.
What the UK should do in defence of Ukraine and Europe19/02/2025 09:20:00
The UK must lead on Ukraine’s defence with clear spending commitments – and invest in European collaboration.
Europe needs to make its own plan for peace in Ukraine – and rouse its people to the threat from Russia17/02/2025 16:10:00
President Trump refuses to commit the US to defend Ukraine’s sovereignty. Europe must agree how to fill the vacuum to have a hope of influencing negotiations with Putin.
Trump’s ‘electroshock’ on Ukraine ends the debate: Europe cannot rely on the US for its security17/02/2025 12:20:00
Europe will still hope to make good use of its cards in any peace negotiations Trump plans with Moscow. But now it must decide how to pay for its own defence.
Chatham House to host ‘War Diaries: Unheard Voices of Ukrainian Children’ exhibition14/02/2025 10:10:00
Exhibition draws attention to the emotional and psychological toll of war on Ukrainian youth.
Events in the DRC show a new realpolitik is emerging in Africa – one that is fraught with danger13/02/2025 12:20:00
Apart from the heavy human cost, the return of hybrid warfare to the Democratic Republic of the Congo risks stability on the continent.