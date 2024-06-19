The Educational Opportunity Foundation, grants targeted towards care experienced young people

The Educational Opportunity Foundation supports charitable organisations working to improve access to education or the quality of education for children and young people under the age of 25, both in the UK and internationally.

They award approximately £900,000 in new grants every year.

For UK based projects, Educational Opportunity Foundation will only consider applications that are specifically targeted towards care experienced young people. Projects must be interventions designed to improve their educational outcomes and life chances.

Funding is available for one to three years. They will fund between £30,000 to £90,000 per project (maximum £30,000 per year for multi year projects). Funding is available for new or pilot projects, or projects which have started in the past 12 months.

Annual grant payments cannot exceed 50% of an organisation’s 3-year average income. Educational Opportunity Foundation will fund between 25% to 100% of the total project costs, but will give preference to projects with some degree of matched funding.

For more information on eligibility criteria and how to apply, please click here.