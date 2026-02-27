The Emerging US Influence Threat to British Democracy

As US political norms shift and the influence of tech platforms expands, the UK must urgently reassess its foreign interference defences.

The Trump administration has openly stated its intention to intervene in the UK and Europe’s domestic politics, supposedly for the purposes of preserving free speech and preventing political oppression. These ideological aims are closely linked to the commercial interests of powerful US technology firms, who have framed UK and European online regulation as censorship.

What has emerged from this change in US foreign policy, combined with rising digital platform power, is a serious threat of foreign interference by a traditional ally, one which has the potential to eclipse the Russian threat in scale and effectiveness. With a Bill intended to futureproof democracy currently before Parliament, the UK should act now to strengthen its defences.

