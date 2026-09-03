The Empowerment Dojo: making martial arts accessible through the Social Impact Fund

For some children, attending traditional sports classes can feel overwhelming. Busy environments, large groups, and unfamiliar routines can often create participation barriers for children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND).

The Empowerment Dojo, a charitable initiative run by Tempest Martial Arts in Blyth and North Shields, was created to provide a different kind of environment where children with SEND can take part in martial arts at their own pace. Thanks to funding from NCFE, around 20 children aged between 11 and 16 have been able to access the programme for free.

How the Social Impact Fund makes a difference

Sessions at the Empowerment Dojo take place in a controlled, supportive setting, helping participants feel comfortable while developing their physical fitness and martial arts skills. The funding has helped to keep the 10-week programme free for families, while also contributing towards equipment such as gloves and t-shirts.

NCFE’s Social Impact Fund gives colleagues the opportunity to champion charitable causes that are important to them. For Samantha Lade, the colleague who nominated The Empowerment Dojo for funding, the project was particularly meaningful because of its connection to her local community.

She said:

“I attend Tempest Martial Arts for kickboxing lessons myself, so I understand the importance of what they provide for the community, as well as for each child who walks through the door. "Martial arts can play a transformative role in helping young people build their confidence, strength, coordination, and self-discipline. I truly believe that everyone should have the chance to experience these benefits, regardless of their circumstances, and that no one should face barriers to taking part.”

Creating a space where every child can thrive

The impact of the programme goes well beyond the martial arts skills gained during the sessions. Feedback from parents showed that the children had experienced increased wellbeing, greater confidence in trying new things, and better behaviour at home. One parent also noticed that their child had developed greater compassion.

Their comments show just how much the programme means to the children taking part:

“The Empowerment Dojo is so much more than a martial arts class. It offers skills and opportunities that are priceless.”

“Our son loves these classes – they're like a second family.”

“My son feels like he has a team behind him.”

Removing financial barriers to opportunity

For many families, cost can be another barrier to accessing activities outside of school. Keeping The Empowerment Dojo free means that children can benefit from the programme regardless of their family's financial circumstances. The programme is particularly important within the Blyth and North Shields communities – areas where some families face financial and social challenges.

Paige Johnson, Leader and Teacher at The Empowerment Dojo explained:

“The funding from NCFE has made a significant difference for The Empowerment Dojo. This has allowed us to offer more classes free of charge which for a lot of parents these days makes a significant difference. "These classes boost confidence and give a sense of belonging which without this funding, we wouldn’t be able to offer.”

The Empowerment Dojo is a great example of how Social Impact Fund is helping to remove barriers and create opportunities. Read more about our social impact work here.