A new free online conversation tool, named The Equaliser, helps those who want to share parenting equally by guiding them through five research-based questions.

In collaboration with The Fatherhood Institute and Parents That Work, Associate Professor Dr Clare Stovell (UCL Social Research Institute), has developed a practical tool designed to help people – whether they are considering parenthood, expecting a child, or already a parent – have more informed conversations about how to share work, care and family life.

Dr Stovell yesterday said:

“Many couples want their relationship to feel equal when children come along, but they are often surprised by how difficult that can be to achieve in practice.”

The Equaliser will be launched on 23 November at a Parliamentary event hosted by Alistair Strathern MP and can be used by people who are single as well as those in relationships.

The project builds on Dr Stovell’s findings that couples could be in a stronger position to equitably share work and caring responsibilities if they engage in purposeful conversations about parenting values, options and practicalities together. The Equaliser was developed to make these discussions easier to initiate and navigate.

Alistair Strathern MP yesterday said:

“Many families want to share caregiving and paid work more equally, but often find themselves facing barriers they never anticipated. The Equaliser provides a practical way to start important conversations about parenting, work and family life, and I’m delighted to support its launch in Parliament.”

Dr Stovell yesterday said:

“My research shows that parents are often in a stronger position to share work and care when they have open conversations about their goals, values and options. The earlier those conversations happen, the better, but it’s never too late to have them. “What we find in practice is that couples rarely discuss in depth how parenting responsibilities, parental leave and paid work will be divided. Many couples assume existing equality in their partnership will continue into parenthood but find themselves falling into more traditional patterns of work and care, even if they genuinely wished to parent equally.”

Dr Clare Stovell

Drawing on data from interviews with 25 couples of existing and expecting parents, the researchers identified five key themes or ‘conversation gaps’ that couples often fail to discuss before they start a family:

Goals and ideals

Challenges and benefits

Practicalities and availability

Dynamics and disagreements

Possibilities and feasibility

With additional insight from focus groups convened by The Fatherhood Institute and couple coaching expertise from Parents That Work, the researchers developed five questions* that many people never think to ask.

From exploring different approaches to identifying unique challenges and finding practical solutions, The Equaliser helps turn good intentions into action.

Dr Stovell yesterday said:

“The Equaliser isn’t about dictating the ‘right’ or ‘best’ way to raise a child, which will differ greatly for each family. The Equaliser is about offering prospective parents who want to share caregiving responsibilities equally the support and guidance to put that plan into practice. “Sadly, good intentions are typically not enough to make equal parenting work. There are so many subtle (and not so subtle) societal pressures that push parents into traditional gendered roles, and it’s so difficult to change once they’re in place. In facilitating tricky conversations and providing practical guidance, The Equaliser encourages couples to prepare for these challenges and put themselves in the best place to build the family life they want.”

Dr Jeremy Davies (The Fatherhood Institute) yesterday said:

“In our work we find that the systems and services that surround parents are much more traditionalist than one might expect in modern Britain – pushing mothers towards caregiving and fathers towards breadwinning and fuelling relationship conflict in the process. Recognising and addressing this challenge can feel tough – but The Equaliser makes it easier.”

Rachel Childs (Parents that Work) yesterday said:

“We often avoid conversations that might challenge the status quo, particularly when we’re happy, in love and excited about becoming parents. “But silence doesn’t protect us from the difficult stuff; it just leaves us making assumptions about what the other person thinks, expects and will do. “I’ve seen how easily couples can drift into patterns neither of them consciously chose. We need to stop assuming that being on the same page about equality means we’ll automatically create an equal partnership. It takes much more than good intentions.”

Alistair Strathern MP yesterday said:

“Many families want to share caregiving and paid work more equally, but often find themselves facing barriers they never anticipated. The Equaliser provides a practical way to start important conversations about parenting, work and family life, and I’m delighted to support its launch in Parliament.”

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Sophie Hunter

E: sophie.hunter [at] ucl.ac.uk