The Equality Act 2010 (Amendment) Regulations 2023
A spokesperson for the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) responds to the Equality Act 2010 (Amendment) Regulations 2023
“The government has brought forward the Equality Act 2010 (Amendment) Regulations 2023. We welcome enshrining these vital protections from EU law into our domestic legislation.
“These are complex issues. While we welcome the government’s intention to maintain these protections, it is desirable that Parliament and other stakeholders have sufficient opportunity to scrutinise any proposals to avoid unintended consequences, such as through primary legislation.
“As these regulations become law, we will monitor their impact and consider any issues that arise.”
Notes to editors:
- The Regulations are intended to reproduce in UK law a number of equality protections that had previously been protected under EU case law. Under the Retained EU Law Act these protections would otherwise have fallen away when rights, powers and liabilities derived from EU case law cease to have effect at the end of 2023.
- The relevant provisions cover:
- discrimination in access to employment
- discrimination related to pregnancy, maternity and breastfeeding
- indirect discrimination by association
- the definition of disability, and
- equal pay.
- Our consistent view is that any changes to laws affecting equality and human rights should be subject to full and transparent parliamentary scrutiny.
Original article link: https://www.equalityhumanrights.com/equality-act-2010-amendment-regulations-2023
