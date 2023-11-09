A spokesperson for the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) responds to the Equality Act 2010 (Amendment) Regulations 2023

“The government has brought forward the Equality Act 2010 (Amendment) Regulations 2023. We welcome enshrining these vital protections from EU law into our domestic legislation.

“These are complex issues. While we welcome the government’s intention to maintain these protections, it is desirable that Parliament and other stakeholders have sufficient opportunity to scrutinise any proposals to avoid unintended consequences, such as through primary legislation.

“As these regulations become law, we will monitor their impact and consider any issues that arise.”