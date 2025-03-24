The EU must enable its defence industry to boost capabilities and reduce dependence on US systems

EXPERT COMMENT

As the EU publishes a new white paper on reforming defence, there are clear priorities to make Europe a stand-alone military power.

With the second presidency of Donald Trump, European governments have been forced to urgently rethink their security and defence policies.

Seismic shifts are underway, with long-held beliefs about debt brakes and fiscal rules being questioned: The German Bundestag approved a previously unimaginable reform of the country’s debt-brake to enable more spending on defence on 18 March.

A shift towards a ‘Europe-alone’ perspective is taking place, from both EU and non-EU European countries, with steps being taken to recalibrate Europe to become a global power that can defend itself without US support.

