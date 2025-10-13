The European Political Community can be more than an ‘unidentified political object’

EXPERT COMMENT

The EPC is helping to forge an awareness of shared European strategic interests. It should now set itself the clear task of redesigning Europe’s strategic security architecture.

The European Political Community (EPC) held its seventh meeting in Copenhagen on 2 October. There was no guarantee that the EPC, a 2022 initiative of French President Emmanuel Macron, would ever last this long. It was met with much scepticism at its creation, from candidate countries to the European Union, from Germany and even from France itself. But the continuing high attendance of national leaders indicates that the idea certainly has merit. Still, questions remain about its purpose.

A one-of-a-kind standing conference

Leaders’ continued attendance is due in part to the continuing severe security outlook for Europe. The EPC was proposed immediately after Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The war raised deeper questions about Europe’s security architecture, made even more acute since President Donald Trump’s return to power.

Times of trouble require new opportunities for privileged dialogue. The EPC has provided a greater scope for reflection, grasping the whole continent from Iceland and Greenland to the UK and Turkey, regardless of EU membership, reflecting the shared links and interests inherent in a geography that neither globalization nor the digital age have overcome.

