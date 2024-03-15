Chatham House
The EU’s new AI Act could have global impact
EXPERT COMMENT
The landmark AI legislation is the latest example of the EU’s role as a global digital rule-maker.
The European Parliament today passed its landmark AI Act – a sweeping piece of legislation targeting the risks posed by the fast-moving technology. It threatens an outright ban on artificial intelligence (AI) applications which carry unacceptable risks for the safety, livelihoods and rights of EU citizen (this includes for example cognitive behavioural manipulation, social scoring or biometric identification).
It also places significant obligations on the use of AI in ‘high risk’ applications, such as health, critical infrastructure, border control, education, justice and the everyday services relied on by European citizens. The law will apply to businesses operating in the EU and, critically, the tech giants behind the AI products used by Europeans every day.
