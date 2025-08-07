Chatham House
|Printable version
The EU’s new AI code of practice has its critics but will be valuable for global governance
EXPERT COMMENT
The EU’s rules and guidance will continue to be controversial as many countries move away from hard regulation of AI, but they offer vital lessons for the world’s approach to governing use of the technology.
The EU AI Act is by far the world’s most comprehensive legal framework on AI. Its rules on general-purpose AI (GPAI) models began to enter into application this month.
The Act is complex and carries strict obligations for companies providing AI systems used in the EU, like OpenAI and DeepMind. To help these companies comply with legal obligations, the Act mandated the development of a Code of Practice on GPAI.
The Code is a guiding document: a set of non-legally binding guidelines designed to help companies demonstrate compliance on areas like transparency, copyright and safety. Crucially, providers of GPAI models that choose not to sign the Code are still bound by the AI Act’s obligations, but are free to report on how they are complying with the law in a different way.
After a nearly yearlong multi-stakeholder process coordinated by leading global AI scientists and researchers, the Code was finally published in early July. Its drafting process sparked much drama and criticism. Despite this, the Code could play a vital role in shaping and informing effective global governance for AI, particularly GPAI with systemic risk.
Click here to continue reading the full version of this Expert Comment on the Chatham House website.
Original article link: https://www.chathamhouse.org/2025/08/eus-new-ai-code-practice-has-its-critics-will-be-valuable-global-governance
|RESEARCH
|EXPERTS
|EVENTS
|MEMBERSHIP
|ACADEMY
|ABOUT
Latest News from
Chatham House
Eighty years on from Hiroshima and Nagasaki, the world should not forget the devastation wrought by nuclear weapons07/08/2025 14:20:00
The breakdown of nuclear diplomacy, misleading talk of ‘limited’ nuclear war and a lack of public awareness have produced a dangerously heightened risk.
The ICJ’s climate ruling: Is inaction on climate change now a legal liability?04/08/2025 12:20:00
The Court’s advisory opinion affirms that inadequate action on climate change may violate international law. Its findings could shape the contours of debate at COP30.
The UK should recognize a Palestinian state now30/07/2025 11:20:00
The time is right to make this symbolically important move, says Bronwen Maddox, but that should not distract attention from the most urgent task of securing relief in Gaza.
Modi visit marks elevation of India–UK relationship, but risks and ambiguities remain29/07/2025 09:20:00
The new free trade agreement will bring opportunity for British and Indian economies. Working towards genuine strategic partnership should be the next step, regardless of lingering issues.
Milei’s Argentina shows where South America might be heading28/07/2025 15:25:00
Upcoming elections in the region could see a shift to the right, increasing the likelihood that other countries might follow Argentina in delivering painful fiscal reforms.
Qatari mediation and Trump’s Washington Accord are important steps to end violence in eastern DRC28/07/2025 12:20:00
But Kinshasa will need significant peacebuilding and humanitarian support – and local communities must have some ownership of the process.
China–EU summit is unlikely to improve relations amid key differences on trade and Ukraine war25/07/2025 12:20:00
The Beijing summit shows that China–EU ties continue to be overshadowed by ongoing grievances.
Ukraine’s government reshuffle aims to boost national resilience – and repair relations with Trump23/07/2025 09:20:00
Ukraine’s new prime minister, Yulia Svyrydenko, is well placed to communicate with Washington. But Zelenskyy’s government must not let wartime conditions fuel democratic backsliding at home.