The evidence suggests Putin is not grooming Alexei Dyumin as his successor

Speculation that Dyumin could succeed Putin has been considerable. But there is no reason to suppose Russia’s president will signal his intentions regarding his replacement.

Russian President Vladimir Putin appointed Alexei Dyumin as Secretary of the State Council on 29 May, replacing Igor Levitin, a respected and influential (if not high-profile) figure who held the post since September 2012. (Levitin has since been appointed advisor to the president – a much less powerful and prestigious position).

Since Dyumin’s appointment there has been increased speculation that Putin might be lining him up to assume the presidency after him. But who is Dyumin, and why should succession chatter focus on him?

