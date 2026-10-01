Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
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The facts of Russia’s war against Ukraine: UK statement to the OSCE
Deputy Ambassador James Ford set out the fundamental facts of Russia’s war: an unprovoked invasion that violated its international commitments, followed by extensively documented abuses. Russia chose this war, controls whether it continues, and must now choose an immediate ceasefire and a just and lasting peace.
Thank you, Mr Chair.
Mr Chair every now and then in this Council, we should step back and return to first principles and undeniable facts. That is what I intend to do today in my statement.
In 1994, under the Budapest Memorandum, Russia committed to respect Ukraine’s independence, sovereignty and existing borders.
In 2014, Russian forces invaded Crimea. Russia seized the peninsula and attempted illegally to annex it. There was no credible threat to the population in Crimea.
Russia then fuelled, armed and sustained conflict in eastern Ukraine for eight years. It undermined the Minsk Agreements while presenting itself as their guarantor.
On 24 February 2022, Russia launched a full-scale invasion of its sovereign neighbour. Ukraine did not attack Russia. Russia’s invasion was unprovoked and a deliberate choice made in Moscow.
Before the invasion, Russia repeatedly denied that it intended to attack. In this Council, Russia dismissed the warnings as, and I quote: “unsubstantiated conjectures” and “scare stories”. Yet attack it did.
In doing so, Russia violated the UN Charter. It violated its commitments under the Budapest Memorandum. It violated every single principle of the Helsinki Final Act.
Mr Chair, those principles are simple. States are sovereign. Borders cannot be changed by force. Disputes must be resolved peacefully. Russia negotiated and freely accepted those principles. Yet it chose to break them.
Today, Russia’s full-scale invasion enters its 1,681st day. A war Russia expected to conclude within three days has continued for more than four-and-a-half years. But Russia is not winding down its war: it is on course to set new wartime records for missile and drone attacks against Ukraine this year.
The facts about how Russia is conducting its war are also extensively documented. ODIHR, United Nations bodies and independent experts appointed under the OSCE Moscow Mechanism have reported grave violations of international humanitarian law and international human rights law. They have identified conduct that they say may amount to war crimes and crimes against humanity. Evidence from the massacre by Russian forces in Bucha forms part of that documented record.
Mr Chair, one of this Council’s functions is to explore solutions. Here, the solution is straightforward: accept a full, immediate and unconditional ceasefire and negotiate seriously towards a just and lasting peace.
Ukraine, despite being the victim of this aggression, has accepted the proposal of such a ceasefire and remains ready for meaningful negotiations. Russia to date has refused. But Russia has the power to end its war of choice in Ukraine.
Mr Chair, one final fact: Russia will not deter us from supporting Ukraine and its legitimate right to self-defence.
Thank you, Mr Chair.
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Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/speeches/the-facts-of-russias-war-against-ukraine-uk-statement-to-the-osce
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