The fake £9.8 million NHS contract: directors banned after investors tricked out of more than £2 million

Husband-and-wife banned as company directors for combined 23 years

Tanveer Khan has been banned as a company director for 13 years after fabricating a £9.8 million NHS contract and forging documents to trick investors out of more than £2 million

His wife Tasneem Khan has been disqualified for 10 years for her role in the deception

Their company, Matz Medical Limited, collapsed into administration in October 2022 leaving creditors facing a shortfall of more than £40 million

The director of a medical equipment supplier which faked a multi‑million‑pound NHS contract has been banned from running companies after tricking investors out of more than £2 million.

Tanveer Khan, 55, portrayed himself as the mastermind behind a booming medical supply business fulfilling a lucrative £9.8 million order for Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds on behalf of NHS Wales.

However, the order never existed.

Khan used the fake contract to dupe investors into believing Matz Medical Limited was delivering hundreds of high‑value hospital beds to an NHS Shared Services facility in Pontypool, South Wales.

In reality, the company had been suspended from all NHS Supply Chain frameworks since 2019.

Khan was supported by his wife Tasneem Khan, 51, also a director at Matz Medical Limited.

The couple, both of Spareleaze Hill, Loughton, Essex, fronted the now‑collapsed firm, which went into administration in October 2022 leaving creditors facing a black hole of more than £40 million.

Tanveer Khan was disqualified as a company director for 13 years at a hearing of the High Court in Manchester on Thursday 12 February.

Tasneem Khan was disqualified for 10 years at the same hearing for allowing Matz Medical Limited to provide the false paperwork and signing a personal guarantee for one of the loans.

Both disqualifications came into effect on Thursday 5 March and ban the pair from forming, managing or promoting companies without the permission of the court.

A separate claim in the region of £16.5 million brought by the joint administrators against Tanveer Khan for breaching his duties as a company director and causing losses to creditors remains ongoing.

Tanveer Khan was also declared bankrupt in March 2023. Bankruptcy restrictions are usually discharged after 12 months but Khan’s discharge was suspended indefinitely after he failed to co-operate with the Official Receiver, a court-appointed official who investigates bankruptcies.

Trustees in his bankruptcy are continuing to pursue his assets, including his home, to return funds to creditors.

Rob Clarke, Chief Investigator at the Insolvency Service, said:

Tanveer Khan constructed an elaborate and calculated deception, fabricating an NHS contract, forging delivery notes and doctoring bank records to deceive investors out of millions of pounds. This was not a moment of poor judgement but a sustained and deliberate campaign of dishonesty. His wife played a significant role in allowing false paperwork to be presented to lenders and investors, and the court has rightly held her to account by disqualifying her for the next 10 years. These disqualifications send a clear message that those who abuse the trust of investors and exploit the reputation of the NHS will face serious and lasting consequences.

Matz Medical Limited was incorporated in November 2013, and Tanveer and Tasneem Khan were its only directors throughout its trading life.

The company initially held NHS Supply Chain framework agreements, which allowed it to supply medical equipment to NHS bodies. The supply chain manages the sourcing, delivery and supply of health care and food products to the NHS and healthcare organisations in England and Wales.

However, NHS Supply Chain suspended all trading with Matz Medical Limited in December 2019 after an audit uncovered serious problems with the company’s stock management, storage and labelling.

The issues were considered so severe that continuing to trade posed potential patient‑safety risks.

An NHS Supply Chain spokesperson said:

Following an investigation in 2019, NHS Supply Chain removed Matz Medical Limited from its frameworks.

Patient safety is a top priority and we have a number of established processes in place to strengthen the due diligence undertaken during the renewal and management of our frameworks. This includes not only assurance on product safety, quality, and fitness for purpose, but also a robust focus on regulatory conformity to ensure products meet all required standards.

Despite being barred from NHS Supply Chain frameworks, the company continued seeking external funding.

In March 2022, it received £500,000 in loan funding from a lender after providing documentation claiming the money was needed to support NHS bed orders.

Two months later, an investor paid £1.68 million to the company to purchase ICU beds for a major NHS contract Matz Medical Limited falsely claimed to hold.

Insolvency Service investigations found a range of documents supplied to support these funding requests were false.

These included the £9.8 million NHS purchase order, forged delivery notes claiming more than 1,000 ICU beds had already been delivered, fake emails from NHS officials confirming receipt of those beds, and doctored bank payment confirmations showing funds being sent to the manufacturer.

Both the lender and investor confirmed they received no return on their investments and said they would never have loaned the company money had they known the NHS contract did not exist.

The disqualification orders for the Khans run until March 2036 and 2039 respectively.

Further information