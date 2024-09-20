techUK
|Printable version
The Fire Standards Board reach a milestone with the publication of two new Fire Standards
Today the Fire Standards Board reach a milestone with the launch of two Standards. With their publication the initial suite of Standards is complete.
The Digital and Cyber Fire Standard and the Procurement and Commercial Fire Standard are now published on the Fire Standards Board’s website following consultations with both the fire and rescue sector and wider stakeholders. These standards, like the other standards, help to drive continuous improvement and service delivery across England’s fire and rescue services (FRSs).
In a world where all organisations need to continually monitor and develop their digital services and cyber security processes, the Digital and Cyber Fire Standard sets out a series of recommendations and procedures that will help services deliver excellence to the public by using information and communications technology (ICT) safely, effectively and efficiently. In so doing, FRSs will be able to deliver better prevention, protection and response services, which will in turn contribute to the safety of communities.
The Procurement and Commercial Fire Standard sets out the importance of procurement and commercial best practice within FRSs. Implementation by FRSs of this Standard will help to ensure that contracts and relationships with suppliers realise value for money (VFM) and result in delivery of high-quality public goods and services that support the environment and the diversity, safety and wellbeing of its people and communities.
Commenting on the publication of these Fire Standards, the Chair of the Fire Standards Board, Suzanne McCarthy, said:
“The Board has always been intent on ensuring that Fire Standards are focused on achieving positive outcomes, are consistently applied nationally, and are underpinned by national guidance tools and supporting information.
“Through consultation with FRS subject matter experts and wider stakeholders we have now published a suite of nineteen meaningful standards that together will support improvement and help reinforce the professionalism of the service. The initial suite of Fire Standards establishes what “good” looks like and continue to be increasingly referenced within the HMICFRS’s inspection framework and inspections.”
As with all Fire Standards, there is a corresponding Implementation Tool. The tool is designed to support services in assessing how well they meet the Standards and to build an action plan to identify and address any gaps.
The Fire Standards Board will be continuing their engagement programme with services to help the Fire Standards Board better understand the impacts and benefits of the Standards.
Original article link: https://www.techuk.org/resource/the-fire-standards-board-reach-a-milestone-with-the-publication-of-two-new-fire-standards.html
Latest News from
techUK
Experian-techUK report: steps for unlocking the transformative potential of genAI20/09/2024 10:10:00
techUK and Experian have collaborated to explore the transformative potential of Generative AI (GenAI) for society and the economy, providing practical suggestions to businesses and government to unlock its benefits.
techUK Health and Social Care Council 2024 Elections – what you need to know!18/09/2024 12:15:00
Between October and November 2024 elections will take place for 23 seats on techUK’s Health & Social Care Council.
Local funding competition for cyber security announced17/09/2024 09:05:00
Innovate UK, part of UK Research and Innovation, is partnering with the Department of Science, Innovation, and Technology (DSIT) to provide funding of up to £1.3 million.
techUK's response to the Lord Darzi Review: How capital starvation and technological underdevelopment contributed to today’s crisis16/09/2024 16:05:00
The recent publication of the Darzi investigation has uncovered sobering findings within the current crisis of the healthcare system.
Statement by the Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) on Generative AI training16/09/2024 14:05:00
The recent (13 September 2024) statement shows the UK’s approach to regulating artificial intelligence (AI) working in practice.
Innovating education: join techUK's new Digital Skills in Education Policy Group!16/09/2024 11:25:00
Join techUK’s Digital Skills in Education Working Group to work with policymakers and wider industry to drive the integration of digital skills and tech literacy across education and the curriculum.
Announcement on Generative AI training13/09/2024 16:25:00
Today’s announcement shows the UK’s approach to regulating artificial intelligence (AI) working in practice
Procurement Act Implementation Delayed until February 202513/09/2024 14:05:00
The Procurement Act 2023 will now commence on 24 February 2025.