The first Kings Speech of the new Government sets economic growth as its most pressing priority

As the first King’s Speech of the new Government, and the first of a Labour majority Government for 14 years. Prime Minister Keir Starmer has aimed to set out an ambitious legislative agenda, pointing to economic growth as his Government's most pressing priority.

The new legislative programme includes around 40 Bills, with two specific pieces of legislation focussing on the technology sector: the Cyber Security and Resilience Bill and the Digital Information and Smart Data Bill.

However, as we have seen throughout the recent election campaign, technology is woven across other regulations for various sectors for example in the Railways Bill and in the Planning and Infrastructure Bill.

There was a significant focus on growth throughout the speech, echoing recent commitments from the Government, and the detailed document outlining the planned legislation, was also separated according to Labour’s different Missions - reiterating their plans to work in this way.

Whilst this legislative agenda seems to be very substantial, it’s worth remembering that the Government is not obliged to deliver on any of this within this Parliamentary Session. Therefore, many of the Bills mentioned we can expect to come later down the track in the Government’s term. Instead of this Speech being a commitment to seeing this legislation pass in the coming months, it has provided the opportunity for the Government to signal its priorities over the coming years.

As in previous years, this legislation was heavily trailed ahead of the Speech, with details emerging over the previous two weeks on what could be expected. One notable absence was a potential piece of legislation focussing on AI.

Whilst the speech said that the Government “will seek to establish the appropriate legislation to place requirements on those working to develop the most powerful artificial intelligence models” there was the expectation that there would be a narrow AI Bill - focussing on legislating frontier AI models. Given the comment, it’s very likely we can expect the Government will be consulting further on AI legislation, and the means available for regulation, over the coming months.

Digital Information and Smart Data Bill

After the Data Protection and Digital Information Bill was dropped during the last Parliament’s wash up period, there were concerns that the potential benefits of the regime would be lost. However, this introduction is likely to bring back some of the benefits from the former Government’s plans, minus several of the contentious areas of the previous legislation. This was a very welcome addition, particularly given techUK’s open letter on the need to modernise the UK’s data protection legislation. This Bill will give statutory footing to three innovative uses of data, to harness the power of data for economic growth. These would include establishing Digital Verification Services, supporting the creation and adoption of secure and trusted digital identity products and services, developing a National Underground Asset Register which would be a new digital map to revolutionise the way that pipes and cables are installed and maintained and setting up Smart Data Schemes which would see the secure sharing of customer’s data upon their request.

The Bill will also make changes to the Digital Economy Act, helping the Government to share data about businesses that use public services and will apply information standards to IT suppliers in the health and social care system. It will allow scientists to better use data in their work, including by introducing broad consent for areas of scientific research. It will modernise and strengthen the Information Commissioner’s Office, giving it a more modern regulatory structure and new powers. In addition, there will be targeted reforms to some data laws that will provide clarity on the development and deployment of some new technologies, without compromising on standards of protection.

Finally, there will also be the establishment of a Data Preservation Process that coroners can initiate to support investigations into a child’s death - measures which were a fairly recent addition into the since-scrapped DPDI Bill.

Cyber Security and Resilience Bill

Introduced at a time when there have been recent ransomware attacks on public services, including in hospitals across London, industry will welcome the commitment to update the UK’s cybersecurity regulations. Currently in the UK there are the Network and Information Systems regulations (NIS) which were inherited from the EU. As the EU has updated this legislation the UK has fallen behind its counterparts, and there have been calls from across the technology sector for the UK to keep pace with other nations to protect against vulnerabilities. This Bill will strengthen the UK’s cyber defences to protect critical infrastructure and digital services and ensure they are secure.

The legislation will expand the remit of the existing regulation, put regulators on a stronger footing and will increase reporting requirements to ensure a better picture of cyber threats. The Bill is expected to expand the remit of the UK’s current cyber security regulations to protect more digital services and supply chains. It will also put regulators on a strong footing to ensure cyber safety measures are being implemented - including through cost recovery mechanisms to provide resources for regulators and would allow them the power to proactively investigate potential vulnerabilities.

Employment Rights Bill

The Government announced the Bill to implement its New Deal for Working People, with the Bill scheduled to be introduced in the first 100 days of the new Government. The Bill is expected to include provisions including banning “exploitative” zero-hours contracts, ending “fire and rehire” and “fire and replace” practices, updating trade union rules in the workplace and establishing a single Fair Work Agency.

The Bill is also stated to repeal the minimum service levels from the previous Government. It is also likely to make the right to flexible working the norm from day one of employment. techUK's skills programme will be working on this legislation when it is consulted upon and introduced.

Skills England Bill

The Skills England Bill is expected to create a new body called Skills England, which will aim to bring together businesses, education providers, unions, national government and Mayoral Combined Authorities to better coordinate national skills requirements, address local skills gaps and identify training accessible to the Growth and Skills Levy. Skills England will also receive functions from the Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education (IfATE).

This Bill is also expected to come alongside reform of the Apprenticeship Levy in England. techUK's skills work can be found on our website, alongside our previous calls for closing local digital skills gaps and reform of the Apprenticeship Levy.

Product Safety and Metrology Bill

This Bill would bring effect to the proposals outlined by the Office for Product Safety and Standards in their recent 'Smarter regulation: UK product safety review'. The measures relate to product and consumer regulation powers, and include updating the law so the UK can recognise and un-recognise EU CE markings on products unilaterally; giving the Government new powers to respond to rapid technological advances in products, such as lithium ion batteries. It will also update compliance and enforcement in relation to digital borders between jurisdictions by boosting data sharing between regulators and market surveillance authorities.

The Bill is also expected to permit UK divergence from the EU on product rules where appropriate, as well as facilitate measures to harmonise any divergences between Great Britain and Northern Ireland as a result of the Windsor Framework. techUK has previously had substantive input into the Product Safety Review last year and awaits the response of the OPSS to the consultation on these measures. You can find techUK’s consumer rights work here.

Planning and Infrastructure Bill

The speech confirmed Labour's manifesto pledge to introduce reform of the planning system, with the Government wanting the aim of local consultation to be a question of ‘how' development happens and not 'if'. The Bill will likely be the vehicle which will see data centres reclassified as Nationally-Significant Infrastructure, and which will streamline the delivery of this type of infrastructure. This is something techUK previously called for in our Seven Tech Priorities policy paper.

The Bill will also aim to make the planning system simpler and quicker for developers to engage with, through increasing the capacities of Local Planning Authorities. This legislation will largely be limited to England and Wales, but some provisions may extend to Scotland. techUK's Data Centre, Telecommunications and Digital Economy programmes will all be working across this legislation.

Great British Energy Bill

This Bill will be introduced to set up Great British Energy, a publicly-owned clean power company headquartered in Scotland, which was one of Labour’s main commitments from their manifesto. Great British Energy will seek to partner with industry and trade unions to deliver clean power by co-investing in leading technologies, help support capital-intensive projects and deploy local energy production to benefit communities across the country. It is expected to be backed by £8.3 billion over the course of this Parliament.

The legislation looks likely to give oversight of the company to the Secretary of State for Energy and Net Zero, who will be responsible for providing financial backing and preparing a strategic priorities statement to ensure it focuses its efforts on Government priorities. You can find techUK's work on smart energy systems on the techUK website.

Crime and Policing Bill

As part of Labour’s Mission to make streets safer, the Crime and Policing Bill will focus on tackling knife crime and anti-social behaviour, as well as introducing higher vetting standards for the police. Additionally, it will establish new mandatory arrangements to deliver efficiency savings through nationwide standards for procurement and shared services. A key part of the legislation will focus on providing a more specialist response to violence against women and girls, ensuring the police have the capability to respond to domestic abuse, rape and other sexual offences.

It is worth noting though, it was expected that this Bill would specifically address intimate image abuse, and potentially also deepfake pornography. Whilst not in the legislative summary, we expect it could still feature in the detail of the Bill. techUK’s Justice and Emergency Services programme and VAWG and RASSO workstream will both be working across this Bill.

Victims, Courts and Public Protection Bill

Building on the Crime and Policing Bill, this legislation will ensure that victims of crime get the support needed, and will strengthen the powers for the Victims’ Commissioner to ensure they are able to hold the justice system to account on behalf of victims. There is also the commitment to reduce delays in the courts system by allowing Associate Prosecutors to work on appropriate cases, and the manifesto commitment to fast-track rape cases will be met by specialist courts at every Crown Court. techUK’s Justice and Emergency Services programme will be working across this Bill.

Passenger Railway Services (Public Ownership) Bill

This Bill is part of Labour's railways reform package, alongside the Railways Bill. The Government has hinted that the Bill will be introduced very quickly and will make appointing a public-sector operator the default option when renewing rail franchises, in order to ensure the renationalisation of the railways is able to begin as soon as possible.

Railways Bill

The Railways Bill is expected to follow on from the Passenger Railway Services (Public Ownership) Bill and will put track and train back together in the form of Great British Railways (GBR), which will be a “directing mind” for the wider rail sector. The Government has also claimed that, until GBR is set up, a “Shadow GBR” will operate to create collaboration between operators, suppliers and the unions. GBR will also be expected to reform ticketing, with technological solutions such as automatic compensation, digital pay-as-you-go and digital season ticketing to be introduced across the whole network. You can find techUK's views on Labour's pre-election rail reform plans here, alongside our wider transport work.

English Devolution Bill

This Bill aims to fulfil Labour's promises to further advance devolution in England. Powers under the current devolution framework will be expanded to give local leaders more control over growth-related areas such as strategic planning, local transport networks, skills, and employment support, while making them responsible for producing local growth plans. The Bill is also expected to simplify the process for creating Combined and Combined County Authorities meaning more regions in England are able to receive devolution Bills, with a weighting towards creating advanced mayoral settlements. techUK's Nations and Regions team will be working alongside the Government on this legislation.

