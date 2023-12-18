Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
The first UK-EU Cyber Dialogue takes place in Brussels
The inaugural UK-EU Cyber Dialogue took place in Brussels on 14 December 2023, the first one held under the UK-EU Trade and Cooperation Agreement.
On 14 December 2023, the inaugural UK-EU Cyber Dialogue took place in Brussels. It was the first dialogue held under the UK-EU Trade and Cooperation Agreement. The Cyber Dialogue was a welcome opportunity for the European Union (EU) and the United Kingdom (UK) to discuss a wide range of cyber issues including international security, emerging technologies, internet governance, cybersecurity, cyber defence and cybercrime.
Officials exchanged views on policies for secure technology, digital identity and cyber resilience, as well as deterrence strategies against cyber threats, cyber sanctions, and capacity building. The 2 sides also spoke about global cyber governance, responsible behaviour in cyberspace, and international cooperation in multilateral fora including the United Nations’ Programme of Action to Advance Responsible State Behaviour in Cyberspace and Cybercrime Treaty negotiations and agreed to continue their exchanges.
The UK delegation was co-chaired by Will Middleton, Cyber Director in the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), and Andrew Elliot, Deputy Director for Cyber Security, in the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT). Officials from the Home Office, DSIT, FCDO and the UK Mission to the European Union also participated. On the EU side, which also included observers from EU member states, the Dialogue was co-chaired by Joanneke Balfoort, Director for Security and Defence Policy, of the European External Action Service (EEAS) and Lorena Biox Alonso, Director for Digital Society, Trust and Cybersecurity of the European Commission’s Directorate General for Communications Networks, Content and Technology (DG Connect).
Both sides agreed to hold the next UK-EU Cyber Dialogue in London in 2024.
