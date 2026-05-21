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The flow of arms and money feeding the war in Sudan can be cut. What is missing is the will
EXPERT COMMENT
Diplomacy that does not disrupt the flow of foreign weapons, finance, and logistics into Sudan is underwriting, rather than ending the war.
It is three years since conflict broke out between the two armed centres of power in Sudan: the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF). The war has created a humanitarian crisis that is the worst in the world according to the UN, with 14 million people displaced.
Why does the war persist?
Although its roots are domestic, it is non-Sudanese actors that have kept the war alive. Externally procured weapons and cross-border logistical pipelines have sustained the battlefield capacity of both the SAF and RSF. That support shapes each side’s calculus, making continued fighting appear more rational than a negotiated exit.
This diagnosis is increasingly articulated by policymakers and diplomats. Yet a coherent international strategy to disrupt flows of arms and funding into Sudan has yet to emerge.
The April 2026 Berlin Conference crystallized that failure. It did deliver €1.5 billion in humanitarian pledges. And the Berlin Principles for Sudan is the most explicit multilateral call yet for external backers to halt their support to the SAF and RSF.
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Original article link: https://www.chathamhouse.org/2026/05/flow-arms-and-money-feeding-war-sudan-can-be-cut-what-missing-will
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