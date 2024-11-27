Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
The Foreign Secretary's statement on the ceasefire between Israel and Lebanese Hizbollah
The ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanese Hizbollah offers hope, says the Foreign Secretary.
For more than a year, over a million Lebanese and Israeli civilians have been displaced from their homes, with many living under relentless rocket attacks. The announcement of a ceasefire agreement to end hostilities between Israel and Lebanese Hizballah offers hope.
The UK was the first G7 country to call for an immediate ceasefire between Israel and Lebanese Hizballah in September and we have worked relentlessly since with our allies and partners to apply pressure to end this conflict since. We strongly urge all parties to use this agreement to open a pathway to a lasting peace.
A long-term political settlement, consistent with UN Security Council resolution 1701, is the only way to restore security and stability for the Lebanese and Israeli people. The UK will continue to support UNIFIL’s essential role in maintaining peace along the Blue Line and the Lebanese Armed Forces, as the only legitimate military force in Lebanon.
The devastation from this conflict is appalling and the human suffering must be addressed. The UK has played a leading role in addressing the humanitarian situation in Lebanon, announcing £15m in humanitarian support in autumn to provide essential medical supplies, emergency cash assistance, shelter and access to clean water. We will continue to play our part to support those in need.
We must seize this moment. It must be a turning point that builds momentum towards a lasting peace across the Middle East. In Gaza, we need an immediate ceasefire, the release of all the hostages and an end to Israeli restrictions on aid. The intolerable suffering must end.
