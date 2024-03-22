Association for Project Management
|Printable version
The four elements of project management
According to the APM research there are four essential elements that a project manager must adopt in order to be a successful professional.
- analysing stakeholder profiles, their expectations and deliverables needed to develop the project in order to deliver a positive outcome
- collaboration and open communication to set clear goals and expectations
- setting and managing expectations of those involved and interested in projects
- partnership with stakeholders in order to achieve project success
All of these critical elements are focused on the important task of communication and engagement. Without this, all projects will suffer from scope creep and loss of focus. The importance on stakeholders and managing their expectations has become more apparent in recent times due to the under estimation of the criticality of managing stakeholders.
The PMO role exists to enable good practice and in turn delivery of projects and their benefits. There are things that the PMO can do to support the project managers in learning, honing, and re-focusing the delivery mind to point more towards its stakeholders.
- Provide community learning and sharing opportunities for project delivery teams to come together and identify areas of improvement and continue to improve
- Create toolkits for delivery teams to utilise to ensure a consistent experience for all stakeholders of projects such as templates and access to online tooling
- Develop clear and concise guidance for delivery teams to promote good practice in the engagement and communication of stakeholders
- Educate stakeholders and delivery teams alike to ensure that everyone has the same understanding of how projects will engage with them and with each other
- Utilise the toolkits to define and effect communication from the PMO utilising and developing a community infrastructure through an online PMO hub, providing support, news, and even self service help
In conclusion the skills a project manager needs to be successful are also key for the PMO. The PMO customer base should be treated as such, and utilising these core elements to ensure a positive and collaborative relationship with those involved in, interested, and leading change.
Original article link: https://www.apm.org.uk/news/the-four-elements-of-project-management/
- RESOURCES
- MEMBERSHIP
- CHARTERED STANDARD
- QUALIFICATIONS AND TRAINING
- JOBS AND CAREERS
- NEWS AND OPINION
- COMMUNITY
- EVENTS
- BOOKS
Latest News from
Association for Project Management
Women’s History Month: ‘Let’s tackle unconscious bias in the project profession’19/03/2024 13:20:00
March is Women’s History Month; an opportunity to talk about women’s contribution to history but also to reflect on issues relevant to women in the present.
New research shows how the UK construction sector can tackle discrimination against women15/03/2024 11:10:00
Experts are calling for a broader conversation on gender equality within the UK construction industry, after new research found women in the sector are still experiencing gender bias, sexism, and discrimination.
APM Channel Islands Celebrates Successful Jersey community gathering13/03/2024 16:20:00
The Association for Project Management (APM) Channel Islands Branch is thrilled to report the success of its inaugural Jersey community gathering since becoming a full APM Branch, held on 8 February 2024, at Prosperity 24.7, Millais House Castle Quay.
Government can meet 2050 net zero target but more skills investment is needed say project managers in APM survey08/03/2024 13:20:00
Nine in 10 project managers are confident the UK government will meet its 2050 net zero target, according to a new survey by the Association for Project Management (APM).
Government can meet 2050 net zero target but more skills investment is needed say project managers in APM survey08/03/2024 09:25:00
Nine in 10 project managers are confident the UK government will meet its 2050 net zero target, according to a new survey by the Association for Project Management (APM).
APM attends the BBC’s Project and Change Management Conference07/03/2024 13:20:00
Association for Project Management (APM) contributed to events that are inspiring project professionals at one of the world’s biggest and most venerable media organisations, the BBC.
Discussing the new Competence Framework for project managers in the built environment webinar01/03/2024 13:20:00
A new competence framework that applies to the management of projects in the built environment has been launched, following changes in the recently introduced Building Safety Act.
Risk in the Changing World – Opportunity or Threat27/02/2024 15:20:00
In this session, we looked at some of the risks facing all organisations, regardless of size or sector, and considered how they may impact the organisation and its stakeholders.
APM partners with Green Project Management to advance sustainable practices26/02/2024 13:20:00
In a significant move toward promoting sustainability in the project profession, Association for Project Management (APM) and Green Project Management (GPM Global) have announced a collaborative partnership agreement that commits both organisations to use their strengths and resources to advance sustainable and regenerative project management practices.