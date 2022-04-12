The future of Defence Armed Forces recruiting reaches a new milestone

Bidders are selected to participate in competitive dialogue.

The Ministry of Defence has invited four bidders to compete in dialogue with the winning bidder set to deliver the tri-Service recruiting solution for the Royal Navy, British Army and Royal Air Force. The new recruiting solution will place the candidate at the heart of the recruitment process while ensuring the Armed Forces achieve the right quality and quantity of candidates to satisfy demand while remaining agile and responsive to change.

Last summer, the Armed Forces Recruiting Programme engaged with industry and issued a Contract Notice and Pre-Qualification Questionnaire (PQQ). Following PQQ evaluation, the Programme down-selected to four preferred bidders; these bidders will now embark on three rounds of Competitive Dialogue. Once Competitive Dialogue is complete, a winning bidder will be selected, with the contract awarded in 2024 and Service Commencement April 2025.

The final recruiting solution will develop and foster an engaging, vibrant and inclusive candidate experience that meets the needs of the Armed Forces. This will be achieved by transforming the traditional recruiting systems, using examples of industry best practice, whilst retaining the rich heritage of the single Services.

Further information about this award can be found on the Defence Sourcing Portal.