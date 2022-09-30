Reform
|Printable version
The future of levelling up: can Investment Zones and devolution transform places like East Birmingham?
The levelling up agenda is not even a year old, and already it has weathered massive economic turbulence and a change of Prime Minister. Clearly, levelling up is here to stay, with a growing focus on local growth and investment zones. Meanwhile the party of opposition seeks to redefine the idea on its own terms.
The essential mission remains. Our country is overcentralised, with steep geographic inequalities in life chances, opportunities, and social infrastructure. For levelling up to have meaning in the places that need it most, a radical approach will be needed. A potential future case study for such radicalism could be emerging in East Birmingham, where different tiers of local government are reaching beyond political differences in order to promote a new pathway for levelling up in an area marked by prolonged underinvestment.
In this paper, Simon Kaye and Patrick King make the case for the future of levelling up, with greater local autonomy, profound devolution of powers, and a far more transparent, straightforward, and decentralised funding model.
Our work on The future of levelling up was kindly supported by Birmingham City Council.
Original article link: https://reform.uk/publications/the-future-of-levelling-up-can-investment-zones-and-devolution-transform-places-like-east-birmingham/
|Tweets by @reformthinktank
Latest News from
Reform
Reimagining Whitehall: an essay29/09/2022 16:38:00
To tackle current crises and prepare for future challenges, a more diverse, dynamic, and decentralised government machine will be needed.
Reimagining health: a framing paper22/09/2022 16:25:00
In its early years, our National Health Service proved visionary.
A Revolution in Mindset: Addressing The Youth Mental Health Crisis After The Pandemic20/04/2022 16:05:00
The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a significant toll on the mental health and wellbeing of the nation.
Reform Analysis: Integration White Paper10/02/2022 15:33:00
Blog posted by: Sebastian Rees, 10 February 2022.
Reform's Take on The Levelling up White Paper03/02/2022 15:43:00
Blog posted by: Charlotte Pickles, 3 February 2022.
Reform Analysis: Adult Social Care Reform White Paper02/12/2021 12:33:00
Yesterday saw the publication of the long-awaited adult social care White Paper: People at the Heart of Care.
Reform 2.0: Our Strategic Priorities08/11/2021 12:38:00
Blog posted by: Charlotte Pickles, 08 November 2021.
The State of The State 2021 - 202204/11/2021 14:38:00
Marking a decade since the first installment, this year’s State of the State finds government and public services dealing with both the pandemic and its wider repercussions as a ‘new normal’ emerges.