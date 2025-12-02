RUSI
|Printable version
The Future of UK Counterterrorism: A Case for Integrated Violence Prevention
Prevent has drifted into a catch-all for unmet safeguarding demand. To protect national security, we need precision in counterterrorism and scale in prevention, via a single, locally led front door that routes violence-related concerns to the right support, with Prevent reserved for genuine terrorism risk.
The terrorism landscape the UK faced a decade ago, characterised by organised departures to join Daesh and relatively structured plots attributed to clearly defined terror groups, has shifted. What dominates now are acts of violence committed by individuals or small clusters of peers, driven less by clear and coherent ideologies than by personal grievances and vulnerabilities, often exacerbated online. The latest Prevent referral data confirm this point. The system, which was designed for the post-9/11 and 7/7 era, is no longer fit to meet the mix of threats we see today. The Independent Commission on UK Counter-Terrorism reaches a similar conclusion in their report, published this month, arguing for an integrated model that strengthens overall security.
Shifting Threat Profile
Fundamentally, RUSI’s Terrorism and Conflict team evidences the same findings, with the risk factors that drive ideologically motivated individual violence often substantially overlapping with those behind other forms of serious harm. Exceptionalising terrorism from the wider violence ecosystem makes sense for coordinated groups that often operate across borders. But lone actors and small groups of peers whose structure bears little resemblance to formal violent extremist organisations, are often more similar to the perpetrators of non-ideological violence (or violence motivated by ideologies that are not currently included in the UK’s definition of terrorism, such as misogyny) than they are, for example, to an al-Qaeda cell.
Why the shift? Several reinforcing drivers shape risk across all age groups, though they are often most visible among younger people: declining offline social interaction and rising loneliness; pandemic-era disruption; economic pressures that delay adult milestones; and, for many boys and young men, turbulence around status and identity. School-age gender gaps in attainment can feed grievance narratives well before workplace discrimination against women becomes visible to young men, creating a vacuum that misogynistic worldviews readily fill. In addition, the information environment with its instant access to conflict (Gaza, Ukraine, etc.) plus AI-generated false and deceptive content create a perfect environment for grievance, doomscrolling, conspiratorial ‘sense-making’ and polarisation to take place.
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://www.rusi.org/explore-our-research/publications/commentary/future-uk-counterterrorism-case-integrated-violence-prevention
Latest News from
RUSI
Poland, Ukraine, and Russia’s War on History02/12/2025 14:25:00
Moscow’s stirring of the tragic past between Poland and Ukraine is a facet of its information campaign against the West, yet understanding that history – and how it is manipulated – can help those confronting Russia.
Octopus Adds an Additional Layer to Ukraine’s Air Defences01/12/2025 14:25:00
The value of the UK-Ukrainian drone interceptor is not in the characteristics of the munition, but in the process that brought it into being.
The US-Saudi Nuclear Deal: Supply Chain and Non-Proliferation Implications28/11/2025 14:25:00
The US-Saudi nuclear deal will have limited implications for the US nuclear sector but could have meaningful political and non-proliferation consequences for the Middle East.
Disrupting Organised Crime: If You Can’t Beat Them, Sanction Them?27/11/2025 14:25:00
The increased use of sanctions against organised crime necessitates a deeper evidence base on how they can best be targeted – and supported through diplomatic engagement across the range of states involved.
Uncrewed and Under the Radar: How AUVs Transform Drug Smuggling25/11/2025 14:25:00
Drug traffickers are constantly innovating to increase profitability and lower operational risk.
Learning from Canberra: A Smarter Vision for UK Intelligence and National Security25/11/2025 09:25:00
Without adopting Canberra's policies wholesale, the UK's intelligence-policymaker network would benefit from making some of the changes Australia has implemented, particularly the designation of a principal adviser to the Prime Minister on intelligence matters.
The Reconstruction Trap: The Next Failure in Gaza and Ukraine?24/11/2025 14:25:00
Recent history in Afghanistan and Iraq teaches that rebuilding in active conflict zones comes with its share of hazard and futility, but it is a necessity in Gaza and Ukraine despite its uncertainty.
Iraq Elections Return Incumbents, Testing US and Iranian Influence21/11/2025 14:25:00
Iraq's elections make ponderous a status quo Washington and Tehran seek to preserve; manoeuvring politicians make work for external powers contesting the fate of Iraq's Iran-backed militia groups.