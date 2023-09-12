Chatham House
The G20 lives on, but mistrust between the West and China hampers progress
EXPERT COMMENT
The leaders’ declaration ensures the G20 will survive, but members have to take more risk in trusting each other to deliver what is urgently required.
The agreement on a leaders’ declaration at New Delhi’s G20 summit was critical. It keeps the group alive as a vehicle for the US, its allies and the major emerging economies – particularly China – to work together on addressing escalating economic and social challenges.
But the G20 still failed to take the kind of urgent, ambitious action required, in large part due to a continuing lack of trust between the US and China.
