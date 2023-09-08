The G20 showcases India’s growing power. It could also expose the limits of its foreign policy

EXPERT COMMENT

The summit follows a year of impressive achievements for India. But the event will also display the challenge of maintaining ‘strategic autonomy’.

India’s G20 presidency is the culmination of a year of milestones. The country has become the fourth to land on the moon, surpassed China as the world’s most populous country and overtaken the UK as the world’s fifth-largest economy. In June, Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a red carpet welcome in Washington, DC.

To a degree, India’s G20 presidency can be regarded as a historic moment, announcing its confirmation as a major global power, an event every bit as significant as China’s 2008 Olympics.

But the summit will also serve to illustrate the many challenges India faces in realizing its commitment to ‘strategic autonomy’ in its foreign policy.

