Big Lottery Fund
|Printable version
The General Election: Important information for grant holders
On 22 May 2024, Prime Minister of the UK, Rishi Sunak, announced the date of the next General Election. On 4 July 2024, elections will take place across the UK to determine the future composition of the House of Commons. The party that secures the most seats will then win control of UK Parliament.
What this means for The National Lottery Community Fund
Immediately before every election, there is a Period of Sensitivity. This places restrictions on the use of public resources and the activities of civil servants. “Public resources” includes National Lottery money, Dormant Assets money, and the third-party income we distribute as a funder.
While essential business will continue at the Fund, including making grant decisions, as a Non-Departmental Public Body (NDPB), it is vital that we remain politically impartial.
Therefore, from 23 May until 5 July, we will not:
- Announce new funding, programmes, partnerships, funding awards or publications.
- Interact with politicians or candidates seeking re-election.
- Promote the good work we have done/organisations we have supported.
- Publish new evaluation reports.
- Interact with or share content from grant holders on our digital or social media channels.
We will resume external communications activity when the Period of Sensitivity lifts after a new government is formed.
What this means for our grant holders
As a current grant holder, we know how important it is for you to celebrate how National Lottery funding supports the vital work you do in your community. While charities and funded organisations do not have to abide by the Period of Sensitivity in the same way the Fund does, there are still limitations on what you can do during this period.
The main thing you need to know is that if you have recently been awarded a grant, you must not publicly announce your new National Lottery funding before Thursday 4 July. This includes things like news articles or social media announcements.
The Charity Commission issues its own guidance for charities on what is deemed legal and good practice in the period between the announcement of an election and the date the election is held. Please take the time to read and understand this guidance fully.
https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/speaking-out-guidance-on-campaigning-and-political-activity-by-charities-cc9/charities-elections-and-referendums
What to do if you have any questions
The National Lottery Community Fund is unable to offer advice to grant holders on what is appropriate during a Period of Sensitivity. If you have any questions that are not covered in the guidance above, you should contact the relevant Charity Commission directly.
Original article link: https://www.tnlcommunityfund.org.uk/news/press-releases/2024-05-24/the-general-election-important-information-for-grant-holders
Latest News from
Big Lottery Fund
£1.8 million Young Start funding strikes a chord with Young Scots24/05/2024 11:20:00
Children and young people across Scotland can continue pursuing their passion for music thanks to a £1.8 million cash boost from Young Start.
Major National Lottery cash boost for NI as £10.5m is awarded to over 120 community projects22/05/2024 13:05:00
Major National Lottery cash boost for NI as £10.5m is awarded to over 120 community projects
The National Lottery Community Fund announces largest expansion in its funding for 30 years21/05/2024 14:10:00
The National Lottery Community Fund, the largest community funder in the UK, has today unveiled bold new three-year ambitions to support what matters most to communities across the UK, including:
Podcast channel for prison leavers receives £500,000 National Lottery grant to show there’s Life After Prison20/05/2024 16:25:00
A popular podcast series that supports former prisoners to adapt to life outside of prison has received almost £500,000 in National Lottery funding.
Embracing the collective power of singing with National Lottery funded community impact choirs08/05/2024 12:10:00
Yesterday, 122 community groups across Wales are celebrating receiving a share of over £6.5 million in funding, thanks to National Lottery players. These grants will help groups carry out their important and varied work in supporting their communities.
Orkney Islands receive more than £500,000 from Scottish Land Fund’s latest awards10/04/2024 12:10:00
A group of islands in Orkney has received £530,136 for two community purchase projects in the latest round of grants from the Scottish Land Fund. The grants are amongst 11 totalling £1,833,622 that have been given to communities across the country in the latest round of awards by the Scottish Land Fund.
£12 million National Lottery cash injection to support communities to come together across the UK, as new report shows value of community04/04/2024 10:20:00
The National Lottery Community Fund, the largest community funder in the UK, has awarded a vital £12 million cash injection to support communities to come together across the UK.
£15 million of National Lottery funding to keep vital community services running across Scotland27/03/2024 12:15:00
Over £15 million of National Lottery funding will help to keep vital local services running, as 384 community projects today (WEDNESDAY 27 MARCH) share in grants from The National Lottery Community Fund.
Scottish youth charity awarded £60,000 to fund lifechanging Arctic adventures13/03/2024 14:10:00
The Polar Academy has today (WEDNESDAY 13 MARCH) been awarded funding from the Young Start programme to continue delivering their annual programme of training to children from all over Scotland, which ultimately results in an expedition to Greenland.