The global trade recession may have already started
EXPERT COMMENT
The annual growth rate of global import volumes remained negative in early 2023 and there are few reasons to think that things will improve.
As economists fret about whether we face a big or a small global recession, and whether we’ll face it sooner or later, it is worth bearing in mind that trade is already showing signs of deep stress. Risk appetite towards emerging economies might be shaken as a result.
The annual growth rate of global import volumes turned negative late last year, remained negative in early 2023 and there are few reasons to think that things will improve. As long as that’s true, it will be open, trade-dependent economies – especially in the developing world – that get hit hardest.
Original article link: https://www.chathamhouse.org/2023/07/global-trade-recession-may-have-already-started
