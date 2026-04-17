The Government Checked the Quality of Our Education. Here’s What They Found.

In December 2024, Breakthrough Social Enterprise had around 30 learners. A brand new training provider, delivering its first Skills Bootcamps, building everything from the ground up. Ofsted came for a monitoring visit, the kind new providers get when they’re just starting out. It was early days. Everything was still taking shape.

Fifteen months later, on 3 March 2026, Ofsted came back. This time for a full inspection. By then, Breakthrough had 382 learners either in training or receiving ongoing employment support. A team that had grown. A curriculum that had been shaped and reshaped by feedback from learners, employers, and honest reflection on what was and wasn’t working.

The result: expected standard met across every area. Safeguarding standards met.

This post is about why that matters, not just for Breakthrough, but for anyone who’s ever wondered whether the training they’re signing up for is actually any good.

So what is Ofsted, and why should you care?

Ofsted stands for the Office for Standards in Education, Children’s Services and Skills. It’s a non-ministerial government department that reports directly to Parliament. Its job is to independently inspect education and training providers across England, and to hold them to account for the quality of what they deliver.

When Ofsted inspects a provider, they send His Majesty’s Inspectors into the organisation. They speak to learners. They speak to staff. They speak to leadership. They observe sessions. They review the curriculum. They check whether what a provider says it does actually matches what happens in practice.

It is one of the most rigorous quality assurance processes in UK education. You cannot buy your way through it. You cannot prepare a nice presentation and hope for the best. Either the quality is there, or it isn’t.

From 30 learners to 382

The thing that makes this report meaningful isn’t just that Breakthrough passed. It’s the speed and scale of the journey behind it.

Breakthrough started delivering Skills Bootcamps in 2024. There were no decades of history or a large institution behind it. What there was, was a mission, a small team, and a belief that AI education should be accessible to people who are usually left out of these conversations.

Breakthrough’s learners aren’t coming from privileged starting points. Many face real barriers to success. Unemployment. Disadvantage. Low confidence. Limited prior experience with technology. Some have a history of offending. Some speak English as an additional language.

And yet here’s what the Ofsted report says about them:

They’re developing “substantial new knowledge, skills and professional behaviours.” They’re producing work that shows “secure understanding and competent application of artificial intelligence and digital skills.” Learners who started with no AI experience are now building chatbots and creating landing pages. Those who speak English as an additional language are completing presentations and mock interviews using correct technical vocabulary.

The report says that “many learners make significant progress from low starting points, developing the confidence and the technical skills they need for their next steps.”

That line means more than any grade.

What Ofsted actually looked at

For anyone curious about what goes into a full inspection, Ofsted assessed Breakthrough across six areas. The full report is linked below, but here’s a quick overview of the breadth of what they examine.

Inclusion. Whether learners from all backgrounds are welcomed and supported, with reasonable adjustments for individual needs. Met.

Leadership and governance. Whether leaders have a clear vision, act on feedback, and make thoughtful decisions to improve the provision. Met.

Curriculum and teaching. Whether the curriculum is ambitious, well-sequenced, and aligned to real employer needs, and whether staff teach it effectively. Met.

Achievement. Whether learners complete their training, produce high-quality work, and progress into employment. Met.

Participation and development. Whether learners feel supported, build confidence, and develop personally and professionally. Met.

Safeguarding. A binary judgement: are learners safe, and is there a culture where concerns are identified and acted upon? Met.

Every area. Met.

A team achievement

This result doesn’t belong to one person. It belongs to an entire team that has worked incredibly hard to build something from the ground up.

It belongs to the facilitators who show up for every session with patience and expertise, who adapt their teaching when a learner is struggling, who offer extra support at weekends because that’s when it works for someone’s circumstances. The report noted that “learners value highly the support and the time that facilitators and coaches give them and feel that staff genuinely care.” That’s not something you can fake for an inspection. That’s culture.

It belongs to the leadership team, who listened when early cohorts said the timing wasn’t working and changed the curriculum to make it more accessible. Who built partnerships with employers so the curriculum stays ambitious and up to date. Who work with the probation service and charities to make sure people from disadvantaged backgrounds can actually access these courses.

It belongs to every person at Breakthrough who decided that doing things with care and doing things to a high standard aren’t at odds with each other.

And it belongs to the learners too. The ones who showed up, kept going, asked questions, supported each other, and proved that with the right environment, people can achieve things they didn’t think were possible.

What this unlocks

Passing this inspection isn’t just a moment to celebrate (although there is plenty of celebrating happening). It’s a foundation.

It means that when a learner signs up for a Breakthrough programme, they’re joining something that has been independently verified by the government body whose sole purpose is to ensure education quality. Not just Breakthrough saying it delivers good training. The body whose entire job is to check.

It means that when Breakthrough approaches funders, local authorities, or employers, there is something concrete behind the conversation. An Ofsted report that confirms the quality of the curriculum, the strength of the teaching, the inclusivity of the culture, and the outcomes being delivered.

It means Breakthrough can grow with confidence. More learners. More programmes. More partnerships. Knowing that the standards that have been built are real, and that they’ve been tested.

And it means that for the communities Breakthrough serves, for people facing unemployment, disadvantage, or simply a lack of access to the skills the world now demands, there is a training provider that has been proven to meet the standard they deserve.

What’s next?

This report isn’t perfect, and we’re not pretending otherwise. Ofsted identified areas to keep improving, and the team will. That’s how this works. Build, get feedback, get better.

But going from 30 learners and a monitoring visit to 382 learners and a clean bill of health across every inspection area, in just over a year, says something about who this team is and what’s being built.

The full report can be found here if you would like to read it.

The Government Checked the Quality of Our Education. Here’s What They Found. was originally published in Breakthrough Social Enterprise on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story.