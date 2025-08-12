The Government of Israel’s decision to further escalate its military operations in Gaza is wrong: UK statement at the UN Security Council

Statement given recently (10 August 2025) by Ambassador James Kariuki, UK Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, at the UN Security Council meeting on Gaza.

The United Kingdom requested this meeting alongside Denmark, France, Greece and Slovenia in response to the Government of Israel’s decision to further escalate its military operations in Gaza.

As my Prime Minister said, this decision is wrong, and we urge the Government of Israel to reconsider immediately.

Expanding military operations will do nothing to bring an end to this conflict. It will not secure the release of the hostages. It will only deepen the suffering of Palestinian civilians in Gaza.

This is not a path to resolution, it is a path to more bloodshed.

President, just this week the Security Council heard harrowing testimony from Ilay David, the brother of Evyatar David who was cruelly taken by Hamas on 7 October. He has been held hostage in appalling and inhuman conditions for over 21 months.

The Security Council has in its four resolutions since 7 October called for the unconditional and immediate release of the hostages. I repeat that call today.

We are clear that Hamas must disarm and can play no future part in the governance of Gaza, where the Palestinian Authority must have a central role.

But, as many family members of the hostages have warned, this decision by the Israeli Government will do nothing to secure the return of the hostages. Instead, it risks further endangering their lives.

This escalation will only exacerbate an already catastrophic humanitarian crisis, uprooting a million more people and forcing them into dangerously overcrowded, unsanitary and under-supplied areas.

In Gaza, children and babies are suffering from starvation. Hundreds of civilians have been killed trying to access basic food supplies. This inhumanity cannot be justified.

The partial aid access Israel granted in late July has proven woefully inadequate.

We have a clear message for Israel: urgently and permanently lift all restrictions on aid delivery. Yesterday, the UK announced a further $11.4 million for OCHA’s Occupied Palestinian Territories Humanitarian Fund.

It is vital the UN and established humanitarian partners can operate safely and at scale, in line with the principles of humanity, impartiality, neutrality and independence.

And Israel must not bar humanitarian NGOs from their essential work, through unreasonable and arbitrary registration requirements. All land routes must be opened for essential supplies, including food, baby formula, medicine, shelter, fuel and clean water.

President, a diplomatic solution is possible, but both parties must step away from the path of destruction.

We urge the parties to engage in good faith negotiations and show political will to secure a ceasefire deal and commit to a path to peace.

The recent conference on the two-state solution last week was a powerful demonstration of international resolve to achieve a brighter future for the region.

The UK will continue working with our partners on a long-term plan to secure peace in the region as part of a two-state solution.

This is the only way to guarantee Israelis and Palestinians can live side by side in peace, security, and dignity.