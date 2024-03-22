Ministry of Defence
|Printable version
The Government’s response to the Quinquennial Review of the AFCS
The government yesterday published its response to the Quinquennial Review (QQR) of the Armed Forces Compensation Scheme (AFCS).
The purpose of the QQR is to ensure that the AFCS remains fit for purpose, providing appropriate financial support to those members of the Armed Forces who are injured, become ill or die as a result of service, and identifying opportunities for policy improvement.
The AFCS compensates for injury, illness or death which was caused by Service on or after 6 April 2005. The AFCS is independently reviewed every five years to ensure it remains fit for purpose – a process known as the Quinquennial Review.
Minister for Defence People and Families, Dr Andrew Murrison MP yesterday said:
Our Armed Forces work with courage and dedication to protect our national security and it is only right that they receive fair and just compensation, should they be injured or become ill due to their service.
Accepting the majority of the Quinquennial Review’s recommendations will significantly improve awareness of the Armed Forces Compensation Scheme and the experience of those who make claims under it.
The QQR recommendations include proposals to:
- Raise awareness of the AFCS by improving the availability and accessibility of information: the MOD will work to ensure that claimants are provided with clear information about AFCS, making a claim and what to expect during the process.
- Improve communications with claimants so that they are kept informed about progress on their claim, the reasons for a particular tariff being awarded and the options for reviewing a decision.
- Empower caseworkers so that they are equipped to better support claimants and carry out their roles. Caseworkers already take steps to share best practice and improve consistency, and the MOD will take account of the QQR’s learning and development suggestions to build on the existing training offer.
- Commission the Independent Medical Expert Group to review some medical aspects of the AFCS.
To find out more about Defence’s response to the QQR recommendations, visit Quinquennial Review of the Armed Forces Compensation Scheme 2023.
For more information about the Armed Forces Compensation Scheme, including who is eligible and how to make a claim, visit Armed Forces Compensation Scheme.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/the-governments-response-to-the-quinquennial-review-of-the-afcs
Latest News from
Ministry of Defence
UK and Australia celebrate closer ties with AUKUS progress and new defence treaty22/03/2024 14:12:00
UK and Australia ties are stronger than ever following a successful defence and foreign policy summit in Canberra.
UK firm appointed to build Australian AUKUS submarines22/03/2024 11:10:00
The partnership between British firm BAE Systems and ASC Pty Ltd could be worth billions of pounds, in a major boost to the UK's defence industry
Advanced future military laser achieves UK first22/03/2024 10:22:00
A military laser which could boost the UK Armed Forces with greater accuracy while reducing the reliance on high-cost ammunition has reached its next milestone.
Prosperity and stability top of the agenda as Foreign and Defence Secretaries travel to Australia21/03/2024 10:17:00
The Foreign Secretary and Defence Secretary head to Australia for annual AUKMIN ministerial meeting.
DEO wins award for sustainable construction at the 33rd Sanctuary Awards21/03/2024 09:05:00
A military prison restoration project delivered under the Defence Estate Optimisation (DEO) Portfolio has won a prestigious Defence conservation award.
Graves of two World War One soldiers identified in France20/03/2024 15:10:00
The graves of two World War One soldiers, one whose gun jammed while being attacked in freezing conditions and another who died trying to save his wounded men, have now been marked by name more than a century after their deaths.
Ministry of Defence and McLaren team up to drive innovation18/03/2024 13:15:00
McLaren Racing’s Accelerator arm and the Ministry of Defence are teaming up to collaborate on high-tech, innovative projects.
NATO DIANA Expansion15/03/2024 13:15:00
NATO Defence Innovation Accelerator for the North Atlantic (DIANA) is significantly expanding its transatlantic network of accelerator sites and test centres.