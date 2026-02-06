The Great North Partnership could help unlock billions, says IPPR North

The leading think tank in the north of England says The Great North partnership and government should act collaboratively to establish the north as a great place to invest and ultimately help raise living standards.

UK economic success relies on northern growth: closing just half the productivity gap between the North and the rest of the UK could boost national output by around £30 billion per year.

In this briefing note, IPPR North makes the case for stronger pan northern collaboration, led by the north but supported by government, as a tool to encourage public and private investment in the region.

Representing an economy of 16 million people, larger than many European countries, this new mayoral-led partnership can be a vital advocate to improve confidence in investing in the North as well as boost its representation at the UK and international scale.

IPPR North advise that The Great North partnership should agree with government to create a pan northern financial mechanism for sharing risk and reward, set up a pan-northern investment board, and develop a pipeline of investible propositions at the pan northern level.

Zoë Billingham, Director of IPPR North says:

“A strong North stands together. The deepening and broadening of powers to mayors and strategic authorities gives them the opportunity to work more powerfully together. The Great North Partnership builds on years of collaboration through different institutions at the pan northern level and provides a renewed opportunity for collaboration. This must be in partnership with the public finance institutions, particularly the National Wealth Fund, which is set up to help drive regional prosperity”.

