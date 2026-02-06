Think Tanks
|Printable version
The Great North Partnership could help unlock billions, says IPPR North
The leading think tank in the north of England says The Great North partnership and government should act collaboratively to establish the north as a great place to invest and ultimately help raise living standards.
UK economic success relies on northern growth: closing just half the productivity gap between the North and the rest of the UK could boost national output by around £30 billion per year.
In this briefing note, IPPR North makes the case for stronger pan northern collaboration, led by the north but supported by government, as a tool to encourage public and private investment in the region.
Representing an economy of 16 million people, larger than many European countries, this new mayoral-led partnership can be a vital advocate to improve confidence in investing in the North as well as boost its representation at the UK and international scale.
IPPR North advise that The Great North partnership should agree with government to create a pan northern financial mechanism for sharing risk and reward, set up a pan-northern investment board, and develop a pipeline of investible propositions at the pan northern level.
Zoë Billingham, Director of IPPR North says:
“A strong North stands together. The deepening and broadening of powers to mayors and strategic authorities gives them the opportunity to work more powerfully together. The Great North Partnership builds on years of collaboration through different institutions at the pan northern level and provides a renewed opportunity for collaboration. This must be in partnership with the public finance institutions, particularly the National Wealth Fund, which is set up to help drive regional prosperity”.
Zoë Billingham, Director of IPPR North is available for interview
Contact: Maeve Schaffer, media and communications officer for IPPR North, on 07585772633 or m.schaffer@ippr.org
Notes:
The Great North is aware of the publication and available for comment, contact Dan Wright on daniel.wright@northeast-ca.gov.uk for a quote.
IPPR North is the leading think-tank for the north of England, developing bold ideas for a stronger economy and prosperous places and people. For more information, visit ippr.org/north.
Latest News from
Think Tanks
IPPR - Reform’s claims that hospitality tax cuts can be funded by the two-child limit don’t add up, warns think tank06/02/2026 10:15:00
Professor Ashwin Kumar, director of research and policy at IPPR, and a former advisor to Gordon Brown, responded to Nigel Farage’s plan for pubs
Revealed: ChatGPT draws more on GB News, Al Jazeera, and Marie Claire than the BBC, IPPR analysis shows02/02/2026 10:15:00
Popular AI tools used by millions to access news are drawing on a narrow and inconsistent range of sources, often sidelining the UK’s most trusted journalism and reshaping which voices are heard, according to new analysis from the Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR)
Heart disease driving health inequalities across Wales, IPPR warns02/02/2026 09:15:00
New analysis from IPPR finds that cardiovascular disease (CVD) is a major driver of health inequality in Wales, with deprived communities facing higher rates of illness, severity and premature death.
Demos - Keeping the human in the (Waves) loop: Reflections from our digital democracy trial30/01/2026 10:15:00
It’s the million euro question: can AI-powered tech help scale public deliberation so that many more citizens can play a part in shaping the decisions that affect their lives?
IFG - Why does the UK struggle with growth? How the centre of government can design better growth policy30/01/2026 09:15:00
The government needs to sharpen up its strategy for raising the rate of growth, led by a stronger more economically capable No.10, says a new Institute for Government report.
IFS - Rapid rises in SEND and childcare spending are reshaping education spending in England23/01/2026 09:15:00
Education spending in England is at a crossroads: tight budgets, escalating pressures, and shifting demographics.
King's Fund - Latest NHS waiting list figures show sluggish rate of progress16/01/2026 12:05:00
Sarah Woolnough, Chief Executive of The King’s Fund, responded to the latest NHS waiting list figures
IEA - Better November masks underlying weakness16/01/2026 09:15:00
Julian Jessop, Economics Fellow at the free market think tank the Institute of Economic Affairs, commented on yesterday’s GDP figures
The King's Fund responds to news government has cut NHS waiting lists faster in areas of highest joblessness15/01/2026 11:15:00
Siva Anandaciva, Director of Policy, Events and Partnerships at The King’s Fund responds to the announcement from the Department of Health and Social Care that the government has cut NHS waiting lists three times faster in areas of highest joblessness