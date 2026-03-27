RUSI
|Printable version
The Great Power Delusion: Western Governments and China
Neutrality between China and the US, sidestepping two competing chauvinisms for fear of being crushed in between them, plays into Beijing’s hands.
A recurring tragedy of statecraft is our habit of coining grandiose phrases to obscure our own incompetence. ‘Great Power Competition’, which seeks to characterise tensions between China and the US, is the latest variant on this theme.
Great Power framing is not just a distraction; but a delusion constructed to enable leaders to pretend that problems posed by the rise of the People’s Republic of China somehow are not their problem. It is a familiar refrain among advocates for ‘strategic autonomy’. President Emmanuel Macron, when questioned about Taiwan as he returned from his 2023 visit to Beijing, warned Europe against becoming ‘vassals’ caught in ‘crises that are not ours’. It is a seductive piece of political theatre – neutral, even sophisticated. Indonesia and Malaysia have a more finessed version: ‘active non-alignment’.
But it is fantasy. The reality is that the threat posed by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is not a ‘side’ to be picked in a Washington-led crusade. It is a domestic policy crisis for every sovereign nation on earth. Addressing those challenges is not a choice between two superpowers, but a domestic policy imperative.
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://www.rusi.org/explore-our-research/publications/commentary/great-power-delusion-western-governments-and-china
Latest News from
RUSI
Creativity and Innovation: The Play Advantage26/03/2026 14:25:00
Solutions may be found in unconventional ways.
The Threat No One is Talking About in Iran24/03/2026 16:25:00
As the conflict deepens, the world must urgently address the risk of biological weapons falling through the cracks.
Europe's Power is Defined by the Ability to Take Action in Ukraine24/03/2026 14:25:00
Only Europe can take the action necessary to defeat Russia, save Ukraine and the international rules-based order, and reclaim the bloc's geopolitical power.
Iranian Data Strikes Shake Global Digital Infrastructure23/03/2026 14:25:00
By targeting data centres in the Gulf, Iran has created global uncertainty about the resilience, sovereignty and security of digital infrastructures.
Energy Security Lessons From the Oil Crises — And Nuclear Power’s Strategic Return20/03/2026 14:25:00
The adoption of nuclear power accelerated in reaction to oil crises in the past, and the proposition only makes greater sense today.
RUSI Recommendations Adopted by UK Inquiry Report into Foreign Political Interference19/03/2026 14:25:00
The Joint Committee on National Security Strategy (JCNSS), as part of its Defending Democracy inquiry, has published a report on political finance and foreign interference in the UK which draws heavily on the work of RUSI’s Centre for Finance and Security (CFS).
The Gulf’s Zeitenwende Moment17/03/2026 14:25:00
The Gulf States will be re-evaluating their future following the US’ betrayal of its security guarantees.
RUSI at the Munich Security Conference 202617/03/2026 12:05:00
Last week, RUSI Director-General Rachel Ellehuus joined global leaders at the 2026 Munich Security Conference, engaging in high-level discussions on transatlantic security and defence.