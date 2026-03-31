The Gulf Does Not Want This War to Continue

Why Qatar and much of the GCC see prolonged conflict not as a strategy, but as a threat to the stability that built their prosperity.

There is a stubborn assumption in parts of Washington and Europe that the Gulf Arab states quietly want this war to continue until Iran is badly weakened. That reading is too neat, too lazy, and in Qatar’s case, plainly wrong.

Qatar does not want this war to continue. That much is clear from its public posture, its diplomacy and the logic of its national interests. Beyond Qatar, the picture across the GCC is not perfectly homogeneous, and it would be unserious to pretend otherwise. These are different states, with different threat perceptions and different strategic habits. Oman is not Bahrain. Qatar is not the UAE. Saudi Arabia carries its own long memory of direct attacks and proxy escalation. Even so, if one steps back and looks at the public statements, the economic realities and the conduct of most GCC governments, the broad direction is unmistakable: this is not a region pushing for a prolonged war with Iran. It is a region trying to limit the damage.

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