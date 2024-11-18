Chatham House
|Printable version
The Gulf will seek to manage Trump through self-reliance and pragmatism
EXPERT COMMENT
Gulf states will continue the move to regional reconciliation but on Iran and Israel–Palestine, will look to reset the rules of engagement.
Donald Trump returns to the White House amid a new Gulf region he helped create. Trump’s aloof response to the September 2019 attack on Saudi oilfields and facilities shattered a security doctrine predicated on US protection of energy sources and the interests of long-time partners. The US reaction – or rather, lack thereof – boosted an ongoing self-reliance drive in the Gulf.
The Arab Gulf states have made strides in the intervening years by taking matters into their hands: reconciling intra-Gulf discord, freezing the Yemen conflict, and making overtures to regional neighbours like Iran, Syria, and Turkey.
The six Gulf states are no monolith, but they have been largely moving in the same direction, prioritizing national interest and linking it to attempts at regional peace and prosperity.
Click here to continue reading the full version of this Expert Comment on the Chatham House website.
Original article link: https://www.chathamhouse.org/2024/11/gulf-will-seek-manage-trump-through-self-reliance-and-pragmatism
|RESEARCH
|EXPERTS
|EVENTS
|MEMBERSHIP
|ACADEMY
|ABOUT
Latest News from
Chatham House
Donald Trump’s policies risk making the US dollar a source of global instability15/11/2024 12:20:00
Although Trump favours a weaker exchange rate, his policies are likely to have the opposite effect. The risk is that the US dollar could become too strong, which is bad news for the global economy.
The break-up of Scholz’s coalition government signals the end of Germany’s old economic model14/11/2024 12:20:00
The coalition could not agree how to fund new support for Ukraine and failed to fully implement the ‘Zeitenwende’. A new government must push through reform.
Can Trump do a deal with Putin on Ukraine?13/11/2024 11:10:00
The Kremlin is signalling that it is ready to talk to the incoming US administration. But Trump may find Russia’s terms make him look unacceptably weak.
The election shows that Trumpism is here to stay11/11/2024 14:10:00
World leaders must engage with the new president’s view of America’s priorities and accept that the US has changed.
Trump and his growing number of European allies threaten the European project11/11/2024 13:10:00
With Trump in the White House, a key challenge for Europe will be the growing transatlantic illiberal ties which risk undermining European unity.
The UK needs to address growth and debt problems if it is to match resources to ambitions on international priorities07/11/2024 15:10:00
The budget marks the lowest amount in decades the country has spent on development, and it is struggling to fund other international priorities too.
Harris and Trump's shared goal masks a fundamental AI policy divide05/11/2024 12:20:00
Both presidential candidates will pursue US tech dominance but differ on the means to achieve it.
As the ruling party claims victory in Georgia’s disputed election, Western condemnation is no longer enough30/10/2024 09:20:00
As tens of thousands take to the streets to protest the election results, Georgia faces a familiar crisis – with a few key differences.