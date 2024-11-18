The Gulf will seek to manage Trump through self-reliance and pragmatism

EXPERT COMMENT

Gulf states will continue the move to regional reconciliation but on Iran and Israel–Palestine, will look to reset the rules of engagement.

Donald Trump returns to the White House amid a new Gulf region he helped create. Trump’s aloof response to the September 2019 attack on Saudi oilfields and facilities shattered a security doctrine predicated on US protection of energy sources and the interests of long-time partners. The US reaction – or rather, lack thereof – boosted an ongoing self-reliance drive in the Gulf.

The Arab Gulf states have made strides in the intervening years by taking matters into their hands: reconciling intra-Gulf discord, freezing the Yemen conflict, and making overtures to regional neighbours like Iran, Syria, and Turkey.

The six Gulf states are no monolith, but they have been largely moving in the same direction, prioritizing national interest and linking it to attempts at regional peace and prosperity.

