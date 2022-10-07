POST (Parliamentary Office of Science and Technology)
|Printable version
The habitat restoration target
Changes in land use and management have destroyed, degraded, and fragmented habitats. This has driven the majority of declines in wildlife over the last century in England. Restoring habitats will deliver nature recovery. This POSTnote focuses on restoration of terrestrial habitats for the wider habitats target in England.
Documents to download
‘The habitat restoration target’ report (474 KB , PDF)
England is one of the most nature depleted countries globally. Historic and recent agricultural intensification, development of built infrastructure and pollution, amongst other drivers, has led to the degradation, fragmentation and loss of habitats that species depend on. Ecological restoration is the process of promoting the recovery of degraded ecosystems and habitats, for example by reducing or removing the drivers of degradation and through methods such as planting vegetation characteristic of that habitat type. A complimentary approach where native habitats have been lost, is habitat creation where wildlife-rich habitat is established in places where it is currently absent. Under the Environment Act 2021, the UK Government has committed to setting legally binding targets for nature recovery. Defra have consulted on a ‘long-term wider habitats’ target to create or restore 500,000 hectares of wildlife rich habitat outside of protected areas by 2042 (3.8% of England’s land area). Successfully restoring England’s habitats will depend upon overcoming a number of barriers.
This POSTnote focuses on restoration of terrestrial habitats for the wider habitats target in England and is complemented by POSTbrief 48, which describes approaches to and challenges of restoring different semi-natural habitat types in England including native woodlands, heathlands, grasslands, wetlands, and coastal habitats.
Key Points:
- Habitats provide the environmental conditions and resources needed by species.
- Agricultural intensity, built development and infrastructure, pollution, invasive species, unsustainable extraction, and climate change can degrade habitats. Ecological restoration can promote their recovery.
- Defra has consulted on a target to ‘create or restore 500,000 hectares of wildlife rich habitat’ outside of protected sites in England by 2042.
- Barriers to delivering the target include: the funding of management and monitoring, land ownership and access issues, and capacity/skills gaps.
- Emerging monitoring technologies for habitats and species can be used to monitor success and identify when further intervention might be needed.
Acknowledgements
POSTnotes are based on literature reviews and interviews with a range of stakeholders and are externally peer reviewed. POST would like to thank interviewees and peer reviewers for kindly giving up their time during the preparation of this briefing, including:
POST Board members*
Bethany Chamberlain, BES Policy
Dr Daniela Russi, BES Policy
Peter Shepherd, BSG Ecology
Jamie Robbins, Buglife B-lines*
Rachel Richards, Buglife B-lines*
Jason Reeves, CIEEM*
CIEEM Ecological Restoration and Habitat Creation Special Interest Group*
Harry Greenfield, Country Land and Business Association (CLA)*
Professor Jim Harris, Cranfield University/RestREco
Freya Dixon van-Djik, Defra*
Eleanor Andrews, Defra*
Hugh Loxton, Defra*
Judith Stuart, Defra*
Ian Fenn, Defra*
Clare Mason, Defra*
Stephen Rogers, Defra*
Saskia Boardman, Defra*
Ellie Pierce, Defra*
Laura Grant, Defra*
Sian Shufflebotham, Defra*
Kevin Woodhouse, Defra*
Mark Gerred, Defra*
Hannah Hudson, Defra*
Henrietta Appleton, Game and Wildlife Conservation Trust/Allerton Project
Alastair Leake, Game and Wildlife Conservation Trust/Allerton Project
Dr Ted Chapman, Kew/UK Native Seed Hub
Dr Christopher Cockel, Kew/UK Native Seed Hub
Professor Simon Caporn , Manchester Metropolitan/CARE PEAT Project
David Payne, Mineral Products Association (MPA)
Dr Rosie Hails, National Trust
James Grischeff, Natural England
Verity Pitts, Natural England/Dynamic Dunescapes
Dr Louise Denning, Natural England/Dynamic Dunescapes*
Katey Stephen, Natural England*
Frances McCullagh, Natural England*
Emma Goldberg, Natural England*
Dr Louise Denning, Natural England*
David Glaves, Natural England*
Dr Alice Noble, Natural England*
Dr Isabel Alonso, Natural England*
Clare Pinches, Natural England*
Poppy Sherborne, NFU*
Professor David Gowing, Open University/Floodplain Meadows Partnership
Jenna Hegarty, RSPB
Nigel Symes, RSPB/Nature After Minerals
David Edwards, Sheffield University
Professor Kirsty Park, Stirling University/RestREco/WrEn
Dr Emma Toovey, the Environment Bank
Dr Jo Treweek, Treweek Environmental Consultants/UK Hab/eCountability/Wendling Beck Environment Project
Professor James Bullock, UKCEH/RestREco
Dr Nick Isaac, UKCEH
Katie Powell, UKCEH/BES Policy
Professor Richard Pywell, UKCEH/RestREco
Bob Edmunds, UKHab
Professor Douglas Yu, University of East Anglia/Nature Metrics
John Martin, University of Plymouth
Glenn Anderson, Wendling Beck Environment Project*
Richard Benwell , Wildlife and Countryside link*
Christine Reid, Woodland Trust*
Dr Nathalie Pettorelli, ZSL/IUCN Rewilding Working Group
*denotes people and organisations who acted as external reviewers of the briefing
Documents to download
‘The habitat restoration target’ report (474 KB , PDF)
Original article link: https://post.parliament.uk/research-briefings/post-pn-0678/
|Academic Fellowships
|Upcoming work
|POST Publications
|
Latest News from
POST (Parliamentary Office of Science and Technology)
Climate adaptation for nature07/10/2022 15:33:00
The UK Government has committed to halting the long-term decline of species abundance and protecting 30% of land and sea by 2030.
Climate change and security07/10/2022 11:38:00
Climate change is creating complex risks for societies, with globalisation increasing dependencies and interconnectedness between nations.
Energy consumption of ICT02/09/2022 11:05:00
Information and Communication Technology (ICT), including data centres, communication networks and user devices, accounted for an estimated 4-6% of global electricity use in 2020.
Energy security01/09/2022 14:25:00
Energy security concerns have risen over the last year. This has been brought about by high international gas and electricity prices, and the possibility of gas shortages during winter 2022, driven largely as a consequence of Russia’s war in Ukraine.
Palliative and end of life care28/07/2022 16:05:00
Palliative and end of life care are increasingly in demand as people are living longer and with multiple long-term conditions.
Prolonged Disorders of Consciousness28/07/2022 13:28:00
Medical advances mean that increasing numbers of people survive physical injury, stroke, periods of low oxygenation and severe brain infections.
The impact of digital technology on arts and culture in the UK11/05/2022 11:38:00
An overview of the impact of digital technology on the arts and culture sector in the UK with a focus on the uses of emerging technologies. It summarises policy priorities and the challenges and barriers in accessing technology in the arts and cultural sector.
Reducing peatland emissions20/04/2022 15:05:00
Peat soils store greenhouse gases for millennia if they stay waterlogged.
Financial risks of nature loss18/03/2022 14:38:00
Nature loss poses risks to the financial sector via the businesses they invest in, lend to, advise and insure. The financial risks of nature loss are embedded within the financial systems but are little understood or addressed by financial institutions. The POSTnote will outline the current understanding of the type and scale of the financial risks of nature loss and look at potential mechanisms to improve company level reporting and mitigation of both the financial risks of nature loss, and nature loss itself.