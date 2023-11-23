Chatham House
|Printable version
The Hamas–Israel hostage deal could pave the way to de-escalation and ultimately peace
EXPERT COMMENT
Plans to rebuild Gaza after the war must be made alongside securing the safe return of all hostages.
The complex hostage release deal announced this morning is welcome – but leaves many questions unanswered.
In order to ensure that this deal establishes an important benchmark in de-escalation of the conflict – helping to pave the way to stability, security, and ultimately peace – the mediators of the deal must continue to work towards key goals: ensuring that all hostages are released, and that plans are in place for the displaced population of Gaza as well as the rebuilding of Gaza’s governing institutions and infrastructure.
This will require clear agreements between the Palestinian Authority and all key international actors, to ensure a smooth transition on the day the war ends to a situation which provides stability and security for Palestine and Israel, and ultimately, peace.
The only way forward is to offer security guarantees for both Palestine and Israel, alongside the implementation of the Arab Peace Initiative, a Saudi 2002 plan which was later adopted by the Arab League and calls for a sovereign Palestinian state alongside an Israeli sovereign state based on the 1967 Green Line, in exchange for peace agreements between Israel and all Arab countries.
Click here to continue reading the full version of this Expert Comment on the Chatham House website.
Original article link: https://www.chathamhouse.org/2023/11/hamas-israel-hostage-deal-could-pave-way-de-escalation-and-ultimately-peace
|RESEARCH
|EXPERTS
|EVENTS
|MEMBERSHIP
|ACADEMY
|ABOUT
Latest News from
Chatham House
Argentines voted to dismantle Peronist patronage. Whether Milei can do that is uncertain21/11/2023 16:20:00
Milei provides a voice for those disgusted with Argentine politics, but his plans are vague and his political power uncertain.
The closer Israel gets to destroying Hamas, the more likely war with Hezbollah becomes21/11/2023 09:20:00
The US must do everything it can to prevent another devastating war.
Biden needs to convince Americans that dialogue with China is in their interests20/11/2023 14:20:00
That is not easy when Republicans see electoral advantage in attacking him as ‘soft on China’.
The Supreme Court’s decision requires fresh thinking – not emergency legislation17/11/2023 14:10:00
Time, reflection and cool heads are needed to fully digest the ruling amid the heat of a turbulent few days in Westminster.
At COP28 governments must agree how to transform food systems16/11/2023 12:20:00
Food systems are a significant contributor to climate change and fragile to its impacts – but transforming them is even more divisive than transforming the energy sector.
What will the return of David Cameron mean for UK foreign policy?15/11/2023 09:20:00
The return of the former prime minister as the new foreign secretary brings strengths and many vulnerabilities.
A Supreme Court ruling on the UK’s Rwanda policy need not lead to conflict with the ECHR14/11/2023 16:10:00
The prime minister’s ambition for ‘creative Europe-wide solutions’ to small boat crossings will not progress if his government attack the European Court of Human Rights.
Medical facilities must be protected in Gaza’s urban conflict14/11/2023 12:20:00
The laws of armed conflict provide clear protections for hospitals and medical personnel. Both Hamas and Israel are obliged to respect their special status, says the former surgeon-general of the UK armed forces.